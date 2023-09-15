Ariarne Titmus has surgery to remove benign tumors

Australian swimmer Ariarne Titmus had two benign tumors removed from her right ovary on Thursday.

Titmus, 23, said doctors found a large growth when she separately underwent an MRI for a hip injury.

She said that two dermoids, each four centimeters, were removed safely in surgery.

“I’m feeling well,” was posted on Titmus’ social media. “For anyone that knows me, they’d know I’d give up anything in the world to be a mother, it’s my biggest dream. So this was a scary time for me. Of course in these moments you think of the worst case scenario, and I was petrified of potentially losing the ovary or there being implications that could affect me and my desire to have children one day. However, I am one of the lucky ones.”

Titmus won the 200m and 400m freestyles at the Tokyo Olympics. She broke the 400m free world record last year and again at the July’s world championships, where she won four total medals.