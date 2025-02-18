Copper Mountain set to host women’s, men’s Alpine skiing World Cup races next season

Next season, Copper Mountain, Colorado is set to become the first U.S. site to hold both women’s and men’s Alpine skiing World Cup regular season races on the same weekend in 23 years.

The Stifel Copper Cup on Thanksgiving weekend from Nov. 27-30 will hold women’s giant slalom and slalom and men’s super-G and giant slalom races, pending International Ski and Snowboard Federation council approval this spring.

Killington, Vermont, has been an annual host of Thanksgiving weekend women’s World Cup races since 2016 but will not be part of next season’s World Cup due to the replacement of their Superstar course lift, according to U.S. Ski and Snowboard.

The women’s races are expected to return to Killington in 2026.

Copper Mountain previously hosted World Cup races in 1976, 1999 and 2001 as a replacement venue. Next season would be the first time it is a primary World Cup venue.

It would be the first North American stop of the men’s World Cup season in 2025-26 and the only U.S. stop of the women’s World Cup.

The last time a U.S. stop hosted both women’s and men’s World Cup regular season races on the same weekend was when Park City, Utah, did so in November 2002.

In 2011, Beaver Creek, Colorado, held one women’s race on a Wednesday (as a replacement venue) in between days of men’s World Cup races there.

The U.S. also hosted the season-ending World Cup Finals — where women’s and men’s races are held on the same day for high-ranked skiers only — in 2017 (Aspen, Colorado) and will do so again this March (Sun Valley, Idaho).

This season’s Alpine skiing World Cup continues this weekend with women’s races in Sestriere, Italy, on Friday (giant slalom), Saturday (giant slalom) and Sunday (slalom) and men’s races in Crans Montana, Switzerland, on Saturday (downhill) and Sunday (super-G).

In Sestriere, Mikaela Shiffrin will continue her bid for a 100th career World Cup win.