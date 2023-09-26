 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Kamila Valieva
Kamila Valiyeva figure skating doping case begins in sports court
Los Angeles Angels v Minnesota Twins
Pickups of the Day: Power For The Stretch Run
NFL: Tennessee Titans at Cleveland Browns
Getting Defensive: Week 4
  • Gary Davenport
    ,
  • Gary Davenport
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_pft_williamsinjury_230926.jpg
Chargers lose WR Mike Williams for the season
nbc_pft_bengalsd_230926.jpg
The Bengals’ defense ‘saved the day’ vs. the Rams
nbc_pft_joeburrow_230926.jpg
Risk of Burrow playing injured vs. an 0-3 start

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Kamila Valieva
Kamila Valiyeva figure skating doping case begins in sports court
Los Angeles Angels v Minnesota Twins
Pickups of the Day: Power For The Stretch Run
NFL: Tennessee Titans at Cleveland Browns
Getting Defensive: Week 4
  • Gary Davenport
    ,
  • Gary Davenport
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_pft_williamsinjury_230926.jpg
Chargers lose WR Mike Williams for the season
nbc_pft_bengalsd_230926.jpg
The Bengals’ defense ‘saved the day’ vs. the Rams
nbc_pft_joeburrow_230926.jpg
Risk of Burrow playing injured vs. an 0-3 start

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Dafne Schippers, sprint world champion, retires from track and field

  
Published September 26, 2023 08:37 AM
Dafne Schippers

BEIJING, CHINA - AUGUST 28: Dafne Schippers of the Netherlands celebrates after crossing the finish line to win gold in the Women’s 200 metres final during day seven of the 15th IAAF World Athletics Championships Beijing 2015 at Beijing National Stadium on August 28, 2015 in Beijing, China. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Dafne Schippers, a world champion and Olympic medalist in the 200m, announced her retirement from track and field at age 31.

“The race stops here,” was posted on her social media. “As an athlete, you always know this day will come, that at one point, your career will be a moment in time — a collection of memories and hopefully medals. Today, I have decided to take my life off track to pursue and embrace whatever comes next.”

Schippers won back-to-back world 200m titles in 2015 and 2017, plus an Olympic silver medal in 2016, after converting from the heptathlon (where she earned world bronze in 2013).

In 2015, she won worlds in 21.63 seconds, which at the time made her the third-fastest woman in history in the event behind Florence Griffith-Joyner and Marion Jones. She’s now sixth-fastest in history.

She was slowed by injuries after her last major title in 2017.

She withdrew during her last worlds in 2019 with an adductor problem and was eliminated in the 200m heats at her last Olympics in Tokyo after two years’ worth of back injuries.

Her last race was in July 2022.