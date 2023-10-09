Gavin Bottger is third consecutive U.S. man to win skateboarding park world title

Gavin Bottger, 16, became the third consecutive American skateboarder to win the men’s park world title.

The U.S. took half the medals between the men’s and women’s finals in Rome on Sunday.

Bottger, making victory headlines since at least age 11, beat a field that included countryman Jagger Eaton, the defending world champion who was fourth on Sunday.

Bottger was followed by silver medalist Luigi Cini of Brazil and bronze medalist Tate Carew, 18 and a fellow Californian.

Kokona Hiraki, who took Olympic silver at age 12, won Sunday’s women’s final in a Japanese one-two with Hinano Kusaki.

Minna Stess, 17, took bronze for the first American medal in the event since 2017.

Skateboarding made its Olympic debut in Tokyo and will be on the Olympic program through at least the 2028 Los Angeles Games.

A maximum of three skateboarders per gender per country can qualify for the 2024 Paris Games.

Most will come from rankings next June 24, taking into account results from the previous two years. The current rankings are here.