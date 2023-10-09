 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Los Angeles 2028 Olympics
LA 2028 Olympics propose adding flag football, baseball, softball, more sports
nbc_snf_49erspostgameintv_231008.jpg
Brock Purdy emerges as NFL MVP frontrunner
Alfred Dunhill Links Championship 2023 - Day Five - St Andrews
Alongside mom, Fitzpatrick wins weather-plagued Dunhill

Top Clips

nbc_pl_martinellimixedzone_231009.jpg
Martinelli reacts to ‘great moment’ beating City
nbc_nas_garage56_231009.jpg
NASCAR’s Garage 56 takes a ride around the ROVAL
nbc_pft_wk5superlatives_231009.jpg
Week 5 superlatives: Fins offense on historic pace

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Los Angeles 2028 Olympics
LA 2028 Olympics propose adding flag football, baseball, softball, more sports
nbc_snf_49erspostgameintv_231008.jpg
Brock Purdy emerges as NFL MVP frontrunner
Alfred Dunhill Links Championship 2023 - Day Five - St Andrews
Alongside mom, Fitzpatrick wins weather-plagued Dunhill

Top Clips

nbc_pl_martinellimixedzone_231009.jpg
Martinelli reacts to ‘great moment’ beating City
nbc_nas_garage56_231009.jpg
NASCAR’s Garage 56 takes a ride around the ROVAL
nbc_pft_wk5superlatives_231009.jpg
Week 5 superlatives: Fins offense on historic pace

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Gavin Bottger is third consecutive U.S. man to win skateboarding park world title

  
Published October 9, 2023 11:19 AM
Gavin Bottger

DES MOINES, IOWA - JULY 30: Gavin Bottger competes during the Men’s Park Final during the Dew Tour on July 30, 2022 in Des Moines, Iowa. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Gavin Bottger, 16, became the third consecutive American skateboarder to win the men’s park world title.

The U.S. took half the medals between the men’s and women’s finals in Rome on Sunday.

Bottger, making victory headlines since at least age 11, beat a field that included countryman Jagger Eaton, the defending world champion who was fourth on Sunday.

Bottger was followed by silver medalist Luigi Cini of Brazil and bronze medalist Tate Carew, 18 and a fellow Californian.

Kokona Hiraki, who took Olympic silver at age 12, won Sunday’s women’s final in a Japanese one-two with Hinano Kusaki.

Minna Stess, 17, took bronze for the first American medal in the event since 2017.

Skateboarding made its Olympic debut in Tokyo and will be on the Olympic program through at least the 2028 Los Angeles Games.

A maximum of three skateboarders per gender per country can qualify for the 2024 Paris Games.

Most will come from rankings next June 24, taking into account results from the previous two years. The current rankings are here.