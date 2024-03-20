 Skip navigation
ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating - Grand Prix de France
2024 World Figure Skating Championships TV, live stream schedule
clark_madness.png
Who has the most at stake in the women’s NCAA Tournament?
Dakotah Lindwurm Fiona O’Keeffe Emily Sisson
U.S. athletes qualified for 2024 Paris Olympics

Top Clips

nbc_pft_draft_240320.jpg
QBs in the best new situations
nbc_pft_jimmygpeds_240320.jpg
Jimmy G ‘messed up’ on Therapeutic Use Exemption
nbc_pft_jimmygmayfield_240320.jpg
Garoppolo following in Mayfield’s footsteps

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating - Grand Prix de France
2024 World Figure Skating Championships TV, live stream schedule
clark_madness.png
Who has the most at stake in the women’s NCAA Tournament?
Dakotah Lindwurm Fiona O’Keeffe Emily Sisson
U.S. athletes qualified for 2024 Paris Olympics

Top Clips

nbc_pft_draft_240320.jpg
QBs in the best new situations
nbc_pft_jimmygpeds_240320.jpg
Jimmy G ‘messed up’ on Therapeutic Use Exemption
nbc_pft_jimmygmayfield_240320.jpg
Garoppolo following in Mayfield’s footsteps

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
‘Gold Zone’ show returns for Paris Olympics

  
Published March 20, 2024 11:05 AM

“Gold Zone,” a live whip-around show that features the most exciting Olympic moments across sports as their happening, returns for the Paris Games, airing on Peacock.

Scott Hanson, Andrew Siciliano, Matt Iseman and Akbar Gbajabiamila will be hosts of the show, which streams live daily on Peacock from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET, starting on July 27, the first day of medal competition, through Aug. 10.

“With up to 40 events happening simultaneously during the Paris Olympic Games, Gold Zone will present viewers with the best and most compelling moments happening at any time,” according to NBC Sports PR. “The daily live show will guide fans through the excitement, triumphs, and emotion of the Games, scanning all the events that day to provide viewers with the most exhilarating moments and key races, routines, and finishes as they unfold live.”

A “Gold Zone” show debuted on NBC’s Olympic broadcast coverage for the 2012 London Games.

“Gold Zone” has drawn comparisons to the NFL “Red Zone” shows that have similarly bounced among the biggest moments during Sunday afternoon games. Hanson has hosted the NFL show since 2009. Siciliano hosted it from 2005 to 2022, plus hosted the Olympic “Gold Zone” in 2014 and 2016.

Iseman and Gbajabiamila return after hosting Peacock’s Tokyo Olympic morning show, “Tokyo Live,” in 2021.

“Gold Zone” will also be available on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app via “TV Everywhere” for customers with pay-TV subscriptions.