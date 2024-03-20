‘Gold Zone’ show returns for Paris Olympics

“Gold Zone,” a live whip-around show that features the most exciting Olympic moments across sports as their happening, returns for the Paris Games, airing on Peacock.

Scott Hanson, Andrew Siciliano, Matt Iseman and Akbar Gbajabiamila will be hosts of the show, which streams live daily on Peacock from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET, starting on July 27, the first day of medal competition, through Aug. 10.

“With up to 40 events happening simultaneously during the Paris Olympic Games, Gold Zone will present viewers with the best and most compelling moments happening at any time,” according to NBC Sports PR. “The daily live show will guide fans through the excitement, triumphs, and emotion of the Games, scanning all the events that day to provide viewers with the most exhilarating moments and key races, routines, and finishes as they unfold live.”

A “Gold Zone” show debuted on NBC’s Olympic broadcast coverage for the 2012 London Games.

“Gold Zone” has drawn comparisons to the NFL “Red Zone” shows that have similarly bounced among the biggest moments during Sunday afternoon games. Hanson has hosted the NFL show since 2009. Siciliano hosted it from 2005 to 2022, plus hosted the Olympic “Gold Zone” in 2014 and 2016.

Iseman and Gbajabiamila return after hosting Peacock’s Tokyo Olympic morning show, “Tokyo Live,” in 2021.

“Gold Zone” will also be available on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app via “TV Everywhere” for customers with pay-TV subscriptions.