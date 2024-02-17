Grant Holloway, Tia Jones run hurdles world records at USATF Indoor Champs

Grant Holloway broke his own world record, while Tia Jones tied the women’s world record in the 60m hurdles at the USA Track and Field Indoor Championships on Friday.

Holloway, undefeated at 60m hurdles for nearly 10 years, clocked 7.27 seconds in the preliminary heats in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

He took two hundredths off the world record he ran in 2021 and 2022.

In the women’s 60m hurdles heats, Jones tied the world record of 7.67 seconds that was set by Devynne Charlton of the Bahamas at last Sunday’s Millrose Games.

USATF INDOORS: Full Results

Both 60m hurdles finals are later Friday night. The top two women are in line to make the team for March’s world indoor championships in Glasgow.

Holloway has a bye into worlds as last year’s world indoor tour champion. He’ll be joined on the world team by two more men from Friday’s final.

Holloway, 26, is the three-time reigning world champion and Olympic silver medalist in the 110m hurdles.

Jones, 23, was fifth in the 100m hurdles at the last two USATF Outdoor Championships.

They’ll both look to make the Olympic team at June’s trials, where the top three in the 100m hurdles and 110m hurdles are in line to qualify.

Also Friday, two-time Olympian Vashti Cunningham earned her eighth consecutive U.S. indoor high jump title and 14th total national title when including outdoor crowns dating to 2016.

USATF Indoors conclude Saturday, live on NBC, NBCSports.com, the NBC Sports app and Peacock from 4-6 p.m. ET.