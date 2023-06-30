Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins Lausanne Diamond League duel of world record holders

Jakob Ingebrigtsen of Norway won a duel between world record holders to cap a Diamond League track and field meet in Lausanne, Switzerland, on Friday.

The Olympic champion Ingebrigtsen took the 1500m in 3 minutes, 28.72 seconds, defeating Ethiopian Lamecha Girma by 79 hundredths.

On June 9, Ingebrigtsen ran the fastest two-mile race in history (7:54.10, deemed a “world best” by World Athletics) and Girma broke a 19-year-old world record in the 3000m steeplechase (7:52.11). Girma broke the Ethiopian 1500m record with his runner-up finish Friday.

Ingebrigtsen’s lone outdoor 1500m defeat in the last 21 months came to Brit Jake Wightman at last July’s world championships.

Full meet results are here . The Diamond League moves to Stockholm on Sunday at 12 p.m. ET, live on CNBC, NBCSports.com/live, the NBC Sports app and Peacock .

Also Friday, Olympic and world champion Katie Moon recorded the top pole vault clearance this year of 4.82 meters.

Ryan Crouser threw 22.29 meters to win the shot put over Olympic bronze medalist Tom Walsh of New Zealand. Crouser, who has a bye into August’s worlds as reigning champion, has already this season upped his world record to 23.56 meters, which is nearly three feet better than any other man in 2023.

Ivorian Marie-Josee Ta Lou, the world’s fastest woman this year, won the 100m in 10.88 into a headwind. Ta Lou, 34, ran 10.75 on June 15 to take the 2023 world lead from American Sha’Carri Richardson (10.76).

In the 100m hurdles, Olympic champion Jasmine Camacho-Quinn of Puerto Rico moved to 3-0 this year against world champion and world record holder Tobi Amusan of Nigeria. Camacho-Quinn, the world leader this year at 12.31, clocked 12.40 into a headwind. Amusan was second in 12.47.

In the 800m, world bronze medalist Mary Moraa of Kenya handed Olympic and world silver medalist Keely Hodgkinson her first defeat of 2023. Moraa pulled away in 1:57.43 to Hodgkinson’s 1:58.37. Hodgkinson is the world’s fastest woman this year by 1.66 seconds.

Ethiopian Berihu Aregawi outdueled Olympic champion and world record holder Joshua Cheptegei of Uganda, clocking the sixth-fastest 5000m in history of 12:40.45.

In the 3000m steeplechase, world record holder Beatrice Chepkoech of Kenya won over 2023 world leader Sembo Almayew of Ethiopia and Olympic champion Peruth Chemutai of Uganda.

On Thursday, Australian Nicola Olyslagers posted the best high jump clearance of 2023, 2.02 meters, to beat a field that included world silver medalist Yaroslava Mahuchikh of Ukraine. World champion Eleanor Patterson of Australia has not competed since the indoor season in February due to a fractured metatarsal in her foot.