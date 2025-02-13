Jakob Ingebrigtsen breaks Yared Nuguse’s indoor mile world record; 2 world records in 16 seconds

Yared Nuguse’s world record in the indoor mile — the first U.S. world record on the track at that distance since the 1980s — lasted less than five days.

Norway’s Jakob Ingebrigtsen lowered the world record from Nuguse’s 3:46.63 set at Saturday’s Millrose Games to 3:45.14 at a meet in Lievin, France, on Thursday.

Back on Aug. 6, Nuguse overtook Ingebrigtsen for the bronze medal in the Paris Olympic 1500m.

“Sorry @yaredthegoose!” Ingebrigtsen posted after Thursday’s world record. “Looking forward to race you. Best, Jakgoat.”

Ingebrigtsen also broke his own indoor 1500m world record en route, lowering that from 3:30.60 to 3:29.63.

Moroccan Hicham El Guerrouj holds both outdoor world records -- 3:26.00 for the 1500m and 3:43.13 for the mile, set in 1998 and 1999. Ingebrigtsen is the fourth-fastest man in history outdoors in the 1500m and third-fastest in the mile.

Ingebrigtsen, who won Olympic 1500m gold in 2021 and 5000m gold in 2024, also has the fastest times in history in the outdoor 2000m (4:43.13), 3000m (7:17.55) and for two miles (7:54.10).