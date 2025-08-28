 Skip navigation
Top News

Jessica Fox, Olympic canoe gold medalist, has kidney tumor removed

  
Published August 28, 2025 09:00 AM
Jul 31, 2024; Vaires-sur-Marne, France; Jessica Fox of Team Australia during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Vaires-sur-Marne Nautical Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sarah Phipps-Imagn Images

Olympic canoe gold medalist Jessica Fox had a kidney tumor removed last week and said she is “all good.”

“It’s been a whirlwind over the last few weeks, but I’m all good - just a couple of gnarly new scars, a bit less kidney, and a whole lot more toughness,” was posted on her social media. “I’m feeling positive, super grateful and happy to be home. Looking forward to taking it easy over the next few weeks as I recover, and building towards being back on the water again.”

Fox, a 31-year-old Australian, is the most successful Olympian in canoe slalom history with a record six medals and a record-tying three Olympic gold medals. She has also won 14 World Championships.

At the 2024 Paris Games, Fox became the first person to sweep the canoe and kayak slalom gold medals.

Fox posted that she will miss the last two World Cups of this season this week and next week.

Her post did not say whether she will be at a home World Championships in Perth from Sept. 29-Oct. 4.