Jordan Chiles joins Dancing with the Stars; full list of Olympians, Paralympians in DWTS history

Jordan Chiles will be the eighth Olympic gymnastics gold medalist to compete on Dancing with the Stars, joining the cast for the series’ 34th season that premieres later this month.

Chiles is the third member of the 2024 U.S. Olympic women’s gymnastics champion team to appear on the show after Simone Biles (in 2017) and Suni Lee (in 2021).

“I don’t know if my training for gymnastics is really going to help too much with the training of dancing,” Chiles said on Good Morning America, adding that she plans to incorporate flipping into her performances. “But I definitely can say the work ethic, the part that I feel confident, is definitely there.”

The other Olympic gymnastics gold medalists to appear on the show were Mary Lou Retton, Nastia Liukin, Shawn Johnson, Aly Raisman and Laurie Hernandez. Johnson and Hernandez each won in their seasons.

At least one Olympian competed in most of the “Dancing with the Stars” seasons dating to the series’ debut in 2005.

Chiles is not competing in elite gymnastics this season, though she did compete on the collegiate level for UCLA this past winter and spring and is expected to do so again in 2026.

Olympians, Paralympians on Dancing with the Stars

Season 1 — Evander Holyfield (1984, boxing)

Season 4 — Apolo Ohno (2002-2010, short track speed skating) — WINNER, Clyde Drexler (1992, basketball)

Season 5 — Floyd Mayweather Jr. (1996, boxing)

Season 6 — Kristi Yamaguchi (1992, figure skating) — WINNER, Monica Seles (1996-2000, tennis)

Season 7 — Maurice Greene (2000-2004, track and field), Misty May-Treanor (2000-2012, volleyball)

Season 8 — Shawn Johnson (2008, gymnastics) — WINNER

Season 9 — Louie Vito (2010, snowboarding), Natalie Coughlin (2004-2012, swimming)

Season 10 — Evan Lysacek (2006-2010, figure skating)

Season 12 — Sugar Ray Leonard (1976, boxing)

Season 13 — Hope Solo (2004-2016, soccer)

Season 14 — Martina Navratilova (2004, tennis)

Season 15 — Shawn Johnson, Apolo Ohno

Season 16 — Dorothy Hamill (1976, figure skating), Aly Raisman (2012-2016, gymnastics)

Season 18 — Meryl Davis (2010-2014, figure skating) — WINNER, Charlie White (2010-2014, figure skating), Amy Purdy (2014, Para snowboarding)

Season 19 — Lolo Jones (2008, 2012, 2014, track and field/bobsled)

Season 20 -- Nastia Liukin (2008, gymnastics)

Season 23 -- Laurie Hernandez (2016, gymnastics) -- WINNER, Ryan Lochte (2004-2016, swimming)

Season 24 -- Simone Biles (2016-2024, gymnastics), Nancy Kerrigan (1992-94, figure skating)

Season 25 -- Victoria Arlen (2012, Para swimming)

Season 26 — Jamie Anderson (2014-22, snowboarding), Jennie Finch (2004-08, softball), Chris Mazdzer (2010-22, luge), Mirai Nagasu (2010, 2018, figure skating), Tonya Harding (1992-94, figure skating), Adam Rippon (2018, figure skating) — WINNER

Season 27 -- Danelle Umstead (2010-22, Para Alpine skiing), Mary Lou Retton (1984, gymnastics)

Season 28 -- Lamar Odom (2004, basketball)

Season 29 -- Johnny Weir (2006-10, figure skating)

Season 30 -- Suni Lee (2020-24, gymnastics)

Season 33 — Dwight Howard (2008, basketball), Ilona Maher (2020-24, rugby sevens), Stephen Nedoroscik (2024, gymnastics)

Season 34 — Jordan Chiles (2020-24, gymnastics)