Kimi Goetz, Erin Jackson go 1-2 to open speed skating World Cup season

Americans Kimi Goetz and Erin Jackson went one-two in the first speed skating World Cup race of the season on a day that U.S. speed skaters combined for five podium finishes.

Goetz, 29, earned her second individual World Cup win by clocking 37.82 seconds in Obihiro, Japan.

She overtook the Olympic gold medalist Jackson by seven hundredths. Femke Kok of the Netherlands, the world champion at the sprint distance, was third.

Jackson’s runner-up was her best result on the World Cup since March 2022. It came five days after she won inline skating gold at the Pan American Games in Santiago, Chile.

The U.S. added three more third-place finishes on Friday from Goetz (1000m), Jordan Stolz (1000m) and Mia Kilburg-Manganello (mass start).

The speed skating World Cup continues Saturday and streams live all season on Peacock.