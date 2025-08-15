LA28 marks 3 years to Paralympics with new emblems

LA28 unveiled two new Paralympic emblems to mark three years out from the first Los Angeles Paralympic Games.

One custom emblem — named Relentless Reinvention — has “a pixelated kaleidoscope of ideas that converge to create a transformed and multifaceted version of oneself - one that pushes the boundaries of what seems possible and reaches again and again for greatness,” according to LA28.

Another custom emblem — named Innovation Moonshot — tries “as many keys as possible until one unlocks full potential and maximum creativity.” It “recognizes Los Angeles as a global hub of innovation - a city that continues to redefine what’s possible, making it a driving force for progress and transformation.”

“With just three years to go, LA28 remains steadfast in our commitment to deliver an unforgettable Paralympic Games in Los Angeles for the very first time in history,” LA28 Chief Executive Officer Reynold Hoover said in a press release. “The LA28 Paralympic Games will be an incredible opportunity to reshape the conversation around individuals with disabilities within the sports world and beyond and has the capacity to serve as a catalyst for progress, inclusivity and global recognition of the world’s third largest sporting event.”

Back in 2020, LA28 launched an unprecedented logo design — one that allows for an infinite number of emblems.

Each one has a foundation of a black L, 2 and 8 with an A of personal choice and design.

On Aug. 15, 2028, the first Paralympics to be held in Los Angeles will begin with an Opening Ceremony at SoFi Stadium.

While LA previously hosted the Olympics in 1932 and 1984, the Paralympic Games did not start regularly following the Olympics in the same host city until 1988.

The LA Paralympics will feature 560 medal events across 23 sports, including the debut of Para climbing.

The venue plan calls for all of the competition sites to be within a 35-miles radius.

After the Opening Ceremony at SoFi Stadium, medal events will be held at LA venues including the Coliseum (track and field), Crypto.com Arena (wheelchair basketball) and USC’s Galen Center (badminton and wheelchair rugby).

Competition will also be held in Long Beach, Carson and Arcadia.