 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Rory McIlroy, PGA Championship
RBC Canadian Open 2025: Odds, favorites for TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley
MLB: Miami Marlins at Los Angeles Angels
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Edward Cabrera, Matt Wallner, and Sawyer Gipson-Long
MLB: Boston Red Sox at Atlanta Braves
Diamondbacks at Braves Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for June 3

Top Clips

nbc_pft_barkleymadden_250603.jpg
Barkley lands on Madden 26 cover
nbc_pft_brycehuff49ers_250603.jpg
49ers trade ’26 conditional Round 5 pick for Huff
nbc_pft_joeburrow_250603.jpg
Burrow takes ownership for CIN missing playoffs

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Rory McIlroy, PGA Championship
RBC Canadian Open 2025: Odds, favorites for TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley
MLB: Miami Marlins at Los Angeles Angels
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Edward Cabrera, Matt Wallner, and Sawyer Gipson-Long
MLB: Boston Red Sox at Atlanta Braves
Diamondbacks at Braves Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for June 3

Top Clips

nbc_pft_barkleymadden_250603.jpg
Barkley lands on Madden 26 cover
nbc_pft_brycehuff49ers_250603.jpg
49ers trade ’26 conditional Round 5 pick for Huff
nbc_pft_joeburrow_250603.jpg
Burrow takes ownership for CIN missing playoffs

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Paralympic venue plan outlined for 2028 Los Angeles Games

  
Published June 3, 2025 10:06 AM

The 2028 Los Angeles Paralympic venue map has taken shape with a plan for all of the competition sites to be within a 35-miles radius.

After the Opening Ceremony at SoFi Stadium on Aug. 15, 2028, medal events will be held at LA venues including the Coliseum (track and field), Crypto.com Arena (wheelchair basketball) and USC’s Galen Center (badminton and wheelchair rugby).

Competition will also be held in Long Beach, Carson and Arcadia.

The Coliseum will also host the Closing Ceremony on Aug. 27.

“The Paralympic Games showcases the highest level of athleticism, skill and endurance, and it is important for LA28 to deliver a plan that not only elevates Paralympic sport, but brings it to the next level,” LA 2028 CEO Reynold Hoover said in a press release. “The Paralympic venue plan ensures that Los Angeles’ first-ever Paralympic Games will take place in incredible existing stadiums and arenas across the region while creating the best possible experience for athletes and fans across the 560 events with accessibility top of mind.”

The Paralympic village where athletes stay will be on UCLA’s campus.

The venue for powerlifting, the start and finish location and course for road cycling and the course and finish location for the marathon will be announced at a later date.

“The first-ever Paralympic Games in Los Angeles will showcase the world’s top talent and provide an opportunity for L.A. to improve inclusive accessibility citywide,” LA mayor Karen Bass said in the release. “The legacy of these Games will be imprinted on our city forever – proliferating beyond the boundaries of these venues to better all of Los Angeles.”

2028 Los Angeles Paralympic Venues

Los Angeles – 2028 Host City
• Boccia in the Convention Center in Downtown Los Angeles
• Goalball in Peacock Theater in Downtown Los Angeles
• Para Athletics at the LA Memorial Coliseum
• Para Badminton in the USC Sports Center
• Para Judo in the Convention Center in Downtown Los Angeles
• Para Marathon in Venice Beach (starting point)
• Para Table Tennis in the Convention Center in Downtown Los Angeles
• Para Taekwondo in the Convention Center in Downtown Los Angeles
• Para Triathlon in Venice Beach
• Wheelchair Basketball in the Arena in Downtown Los Angeles
• Wheelchair Fencing in the Convention Center in Downtown Los Angeles
• Wheelchair Rugby in the USC Sports Center

Long Beach – 2028 Venue City
• Blind Football at Alamitos Beach in Long Beach
• Para Canoe – Sprint at Marine Stadium in Long Beach
• Para Climbing at the Convention Center Lot in Long Beach
• Para Rowing at Marine Stadium in Long Beach
• Para Swimming at the Convention Center Lot in Long Beach
• Shooting Para Sport in the Convention Center in Long Beach
• Sitting Volleyball in the Arena in Long Beach

Carson – 2028 Venue City
• Para Archery at the Fields in Carson
• Wheelchair Tennis at the Tennis Center in Carson
• Para Cycling - Track at Velodrome in Carson

Arcadia
• Para Equestrian at Santa Anita Park in Arcadia

2028 Los Angeles Paralympic Venue Renderings

RENDERING_LA28 Paralympic Venue Plan_Para Athletics_2025.jpg

Track and field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. (all renderings via LA 2028)

RENDERING_LA28 Paralympic Venue Plan_Wheelchair Basketball_2025.jpg

Wheelchair basketball at Crypto.com Arena.

RENDERING_LA28 Paralympic Venue Plan_Long Beach_Blind Football_Para Swimming_Para Climbing_2025.jpg

Multiple sports in Long Beach.

RENDERING_LA28 Paralympic Venue Plan_Wheelchair Tennis_2025.jpg

Wheelchair tennis in Carson.

RENDERING_LA28 Paralympic Venue Plan_Wheelchair Rugby_2025.jpg

Wheelchair rugby at USC’s Galen Center.

RENDERING_LA28 Paralympic Venue Plan_Para Badminton_2025.jpg

Badminton at USC’s Galen Center.

RENDERING_LA28 Paralympic Venue Plan_Para Judo_2025.jpg

Judo at the LA Convention Center.

Leanne Smith
Leanne Smith breaks three Para swimming world records in one day
Leanne Smith won four medals at the 2024 Paris Paralympics.