Paralympic venue plan outlined for 2028 Los Angeles Games

The 2028 Los Angeles Paralympic venue map has taken shape with a plan for all of the competition sites to be within a 35-miles radius.

After the Opening Ceremony at SoFi Stadium on Aug. 15, 2028, medal events will be held at LA venues including the Coliseum (track and field), Crypto.com Arena (wheelchair basketball) and USC’s Galen Center (badminton and wheelchair rugby).

Competition will also be held in Long Beach, Carson and Arcadia.

The Coliseum will also host the Closing Ceremony on Aug. 27.

“The Paralympic Games showcases the highest level of athleticism, skill and endurance, and it is important for LA28 to deliver a plan that not only elevates Paralympic sport, but brings it to the next level,” LA 2028 CEO Reynold Hoover said in a press release. “The Paralympic venue plan ensures that Los Angeles’ first-ever Paralympic Games will take place in incredible existing stadiums and arenas across the region while creating the best possible experience for athletes and fans across the 560 events with accessibility top of mind.”

The Paralympic village where athletes stay will be on UCLA’s campus.

The venue for powerlifting, the start and finish location and course for road cycling and the course and finish location for the marathon will be announced at a later date.

“The first-ever Paralympic Games in Los Angeles will showcase the world’s top talent and provide an opportunity for L.A. to improve inclusive accessibility citywide,” LA mayor Karen Bass said in the release. “The legacy of these Games will be imprinted on our city forever – proliferating beyond the boundaries of these venues to better all of Los Angeles.”

2028 Los Angeles Paralympic Venues

Los Angeles – 2028 Host City

• Boccia in the Convention Center in Downtown Los Angeles

• Goalball in Peacock Theater in Downtown Los Angeles

• Para Athletics at the LA Memorial Coliseum

• Para Badminton in the USC Sports Center

• Para Judo in the Convention Center in Downtown Los Angeles

• Para Marathon in Venice Beach (starting point)

• Para Table Tennis in the Convention Center in Downtown Los Angeles

• Para Taekwondo in the Convention Center in Downtown Los Angeles

• Para Triathlon in Venice Beach

• Wheelchair Basketball in the Arena in Downtown Los Angeles

• Wheelchair Fencing in the Convention Center in Downtown Los Angeles

• Wheelchair Rugby in the USC Sports Center

Long Beach – 2028 Venue City

• Blind Football at Alamitos Beach in Long Beach

• Para Canoe – Sprint at Marine Stadium in Long Beach

• Para Climbing at the Convention Center Lot in Long Beach

• Para Rowing at Marine Stadium in Long Beach

• Para Swimming at the Convention Center Lot in Long Beach

• Shooting Para Sport in the Convention Center in Long Beach

• Sitting Volleyball in the Arena in Long Beach

Carson – 2028 Venue City

• Para Archery at the Fields in Carson

• Wheelchair Tennis at the Tennis Center in Carson

• Para Cycling - Track at Velodrome in Carson

Arcadia

• Para Equestrian at Santa Anita Park in Arcadia

2028 Los Angeles Paralympic Venue Renderings

Track and field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. (all renderings via LA 2028)

Wheelchair basketball at Crypto.com Arena.

Multiple sports in Long Beach.

Wheelchair tennis in Carson.

Wheelchair rugby at USC’s Galen Center.

Badminton at USC’s Galen Center.