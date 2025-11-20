 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Jacksonville Jaguars v Cincinnati Bengals
RotoPat’s Week 12 Fantasy Football Rankings
SX 2025 Rd 01 Anaheim 1 empty seats.JPG
Supercross’ annual Cyber Week provides Holiday savings
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Arizona Cardinals v Seattle Seahawks - NFL 2025
2025 Week 12 Fantasy Football Rankings: TE, K, DEF

Top Clips

nbc_csu_bufvshou_251120.jpg
NFL Week 12 Preview: Bills vs. Texans
nbc_pft_joeburrow_251120.jpg
Burrow could be option for Bengals in Week 12
nbc_pft_snfpreview_251120.jpg
Donald to be honored during Bucs-Rams on SNF

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Jacksonville Jaguars v Cincinnati Bengals
RotoPat’s Week 12 Fantasy Football Rankings
SX 2025 Rd 01 Anaheim 1 empty seats.JPG
Supercross’ annual Cyber Week provides Holiday savings
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Arizona Cardinals v Seattle Seahawks - NFL 2025
2025 Week 12 Fantasy Football Rankings: TE, K, DEF

Top Clips

nbc_csu_bufvshou_251120.jpg
NFL Week 12 Preview: Bills vs. Texans
nbc_pft_joeburrow_251120.jpg
Burrow could be option for Bengals in Week 12
nbc_pft_snfpreview_251120.jpg
Donald to be honored during Bucs-Rams on SNF

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Los Angeles Rams are first donor for LA28 Olympic, Paralympic ticket fundraiser

  
Published November 20, 2025 11:57 AM

The Los Angeles Rams are donating $5 million to start a fundraising program to provide free tickets to the LA28 Olympics and Paralympics for local residents,

The team will make a check presentation to LA28 before kickoff of this week’s Sunday Night Football game versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on NBC and Peacock.

The fundraising effort invites local sports teams, philanthropists and partners to fund ticket donations that will go to local community organizers to distribute.

“The 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games are for everyone,” LA28 Chairperson and President Casey Wasserman said in a press release. “This program is about making sure that the people who live, work and contribute to the spirit of Los Angeles can access the Games taking place in their hometown. We’re incredibly thankful to Stan Kroenke and the Rams for being the first to step up for the people of their city. This is true partnership in action, and we look forward to welcoming others for this meaningful initiative.”

LA28 ticket registration begins in January on LA28.org, with Olympic tickets going on sale in 2026 and Paralympic tickets in 2027.

Single tickets will start at $28 with early access to tickets for locals around Games venue cities.

SoFi Stadium will co-host the 2028 Olympic Opening Ceremony with the LA Memorial Coliseum, then will become the first NFL stadium to hold Olympic swimming. It will also host the Paralympic Opening Ceremony.

The Games return to the U.S. for the first time since Salt Lake City 2002 (Winter) and Atlanta 1996 (Summer).