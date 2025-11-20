Los Angeles Rams are first donor for LA28 Olympic, Paralympic ticket fundraiser

The Los Angeles Rams are donating $5 million to start a fundraising program to provide free tickets to the LA28 Olympics and Paralympics for local residents,

The team will make a check presentation to LA28 before kickoff of this week’s Sunday Night Football game versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on NBC and Peacock.

The fundraising effort invites local sports teams, philanthropists and partners to fund ticket donations that will go to local community organizers to distribute.

“The 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games are for everyone,” LA28 Chairperson and President Casey Wasserman said in a press release. “This program is about making sure that the people who live, work and contribute to the spirit of Los Angeles can access the Games taking place in their hometown. We’re incredibly thankful to Stan Kroenke and the Rams for being the first to step up for the people of their city. This is true partnership in action, and we look forward to welcoming others for this meaningful initiative.”

LA28 ticket registration begins in January on LA28.org, with Olympic tickets going on sale in 2026 and Paralympic tickets in 2027.

Single tickets will start at $28 with early access to tickets for locals around Games venue cities.

SoFi Stadium will co-host the 2028 Olympic Opening Ceremony with the LA Memorial Coliseum, then will become the first NFL stadium to hold Olympic swimming. It will also host the Paralympic Opening Ceremony.

The Games return to the U.S. for the first time since Salt Lake City 2002 (Winter) and Atlanta 1996 (Summer).