Letsile Tebogo, Botswana Olympic relay medalists honored on banknote

The Bank of Botswana issued a banknote featuring its first Olympic gold medalist, sprinter Letsile Tebogo, and the men’s 4x400m relay team that he anchored to silver medals at the Paris Games.

The 50 pula note was announced on Friday, the day of the bank’s 50th anniversary celebration.

Tebogo won the 200m at the Paris Games, then nearly anchored the Botswana men’s 4x400m to gold.

He ran the second-fastest relay split in history (43.04), according to statistician PJ Vazel, finishing the race one tenth behind American anchor Rai Benjamin.

The other members of the Botswana relay were Bayapo Ndori, Busang Kebinatshipi and Anthony Pesela.

Upon returning home, Tebogo and his teammates were feted by thousands in the capital of Gaborone.

Tebogo competes at the World Championships in Tokyo starting Saturday with heats of the 100m.