 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_roto_southflmiami_v3_250911.jpg
No. 5 Miami vs. No. 18 South Florida prediction: Odds, expert picks, team overviews, key players, and stats
Iowa State Kansas State
Ireland set to keep hosting a college football game each season to 2037
Alex Golesh
At USF, the words of late basketball coach Amir Abdur-Rahim resonate within the football program

Top Clips

nbc_pl_guinnesscustomcontent_250912.jpg
Which PL star would pour best pint of Guinness?
sales_golf_jeep_rydercup_morikawa_250912.jpg
Ryder Cup Spotlight: Collin Morikawa
nbc_cyc_stage19finish_250912.jpg
Highlights: Vuelta a España Stage 19 Finish

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_roto_southflmiami_v3_250911.jpg
No. 5 Miami vs. No. 18 South Florida prediction: Odds, expert picks, team overviews, key players, and stats
Iowa State Kansas State
Ireland set to keep hosting a college football game each season to 2037
Alex Golesh
At USF, the words of late basketball coach Amir Abdur-Rahim resonate within the football program

Top Clips

nbc_pl_guinnesscustomcontent_250912.jpg
Which PL star would pour best pint of Guinness?
sales_golf_jeep_rydercup_morikawa_250912.jpg
Ryder Cup Spotlight: Collin Morikawa
nbc_cyc_stage19finish_250912.jpg
Highlights: Vuelta a España Stage 19 Finish

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Letsile Tebogo, Botswana Olympic relay medalists honored on banknote

  
Published September 12, 2025 01:19 PM

The Bank of Botswana issued a banknote featuring its first Olympic gold medalist, sprinter Letsile Tebogo, and the men’s 4x400m relay team that he anchored to silver medals at the Paris Games.

The 50 pula note was announced on Friday, the day of the bank’s 50th anniversary celebration.

Tebogo won the 200m at the Paris Games, then nearly anchored the Botswana men’s 4x400m to gold.

He ran the second-fastest relay split in history (43.04), according to statistician PJ Vazel, finishing the race one tenth behind American anchor Rai Benjamin.

The other members of the Botswana relay were Bayapo Ndori, Busang Kebinatshipi and Anthony Pesela.

Upon returning home, Tebogo and his teammates were feted by thousands in the capital of Gaborone.

Tebogo competes at the World Championships in Tokyo starting Saturday with heats of the 100m.

World Track and Field Championships 2025
2025 World Track and Field Championships: How to watch, schedule, preview
The World Track and Field Championships air live on NBC Sports and Peacock from Sept. 13-21.