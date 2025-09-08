 Skip navigation
Olympics: Athletics-Evening Session
‘He’s in my pocket': Noah Lyles, Kishane Thompson rivalry resumes at World Champs
NHL: Stanley Cup Final-Edmonton Oilers at Florida Panthers
Seth Jones hopes to realize Olympic dream, four years after being picked for Team USA
Michigan v Oklahoma
2025 College Football Rankings Week 3 Top 25: New Top 5! Oklahoma stock up, Florida, Clemson, SMU, ASU down

Top Clips

nbc_simms_mnfpreview_250907.jpg
Can Vikings cornerbacks stop Bears offense on MNF?
nbc_simms_washgiants_250907.jpg
Giants once again don’t score touchdown in Week 1
tomlin.jpg
Week 1 top quotes: ‘Our kicker is a serial killer’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
2025 World Track and Field Championships: How to watch, schedule, preview

  
Published September 8, 2025 06:20 AM

The 2025 World Track and Field Championships air on NBC Sports and Peacock from Sept. 13-21 in Tokyo.

Given the time difference, most track finals will be between 8:30-9:30 a.m. ET, all live on Peacock with additional NBC, CNBC and USA Network coverage.

Standout track finals include the women’s and men’s 100m (both Sunday, Sept. 14), women’s 100m hurdles (Monday, Sept. 15), men’s 110m hurdles (Tuesday, Sept. 16), men’s 1500m (Wednesday, Sept. 17), women’s and men’s 400m (both Thursday, Sept. 18), women’s and men’s 200m (both Friday, Sept. 19), men’s 800m (Saturday, Sept. 20) and the women’s and men’s 4x100m and 4x400m relays (all Sunday, Sept. 21).

The U.S. roster features individual Paris Olympic gold medalists Masai Russell (100m hurdles), Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone (400m hurdles, but racing the flat 400m in Tokyo), Tara Davis-Woodhall (long jump), Valarie Allman (discus), Noah Lyles (100m, also racing 200m), Cole Hocker (1500m, also racing 5000m), Grant Holloway (110m hurdles), Rai Benjamin (400m hurdles) and Ryan Crouser (shot put).

Olympics: Athletics-Evening Session
‘He’s in my pocket': Noah Lyles, Kishane Thompson rivalry resumes at World Champs
Noah Lyles edged Kishane Thompson by .005 at the Paris Olympics.

Noah Lyles, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone eye history at 2025 World Track and Field Championships

Olympic 100m champion Noah Lyles bids to become the second sprinter to sweep the 100m and 200m at consecutive World Championships after Usain Bolt, who did so in 2013 and ’15.

But Jamaican Kishane Thompson, who was edged by Lyles for Paris Olympic gold by .005, ran the world’s fastest 100m in a decade in June — 9.75 seconds.

In the 200m, Lyles can match Bolt’s record of four world titles in the event. Lyles is the world’s fastest 200m sprinter in 2025 (19.63). At the Diamond League Final on Aug. 28, he edged Olympic 200m gold medalist Letsile Tebogo of Botswana by .02.

McLaughlin-Levrone, the two-time Olympic champion and world record holder in the 400m hurdles, switched to the flat 400m this year. She will bid to become the first person to win world titles in both one-lap events, having already taken the hurdles crown in 2022.

McLaughlin-Levrone is the world’s third-fastest woman in 2025 in the 400m (48.90), trailing Olympic silver medalist Salwa Eid Naser of Bahrain (48.67) and Olympic gold medalist Marileidy Paulino of the Dominican Republic (48.81).

In other events, Grant Holloway can become the first man to four-peat in the 110m hurdles.

Kenyan Faith Kipyegon eyes another sweep of the women’s 1500m and 5000m, an unprecedented feat when she achieved it at the last worlds in 2023.

Jamaican Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, who owns a record seven global 100m titles between the Olympics and worlds, will compete in the last meet of her career at age 38.

The world’s fastest woman this year is Melissa Jefferson-Wooden, who already in 2025 became the second American to run sub-10.67 twice in her career after world record holder Florence Griffith-Joyner.

"Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce"
Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce reflects before last track worlds of a career — and story — without equal
Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce came back for one more season to retire on her own terms.

2025 World Track and Field Championships Schedule

DayTime (ET)SessionPlatform
Fri., Sept. 127 p.m.Women’s 35km Race WalkPeacock
7 p.m.Men’s 35km Race WalkPeacock
7:50 p.m.Day 1 MorningPeacock
Sat., Sept. 135 a.m.Day 1 EveningCNBC, Peacock
8:10 a.m.Men’s Shot PutPeacock
3 p.m.*Day 1 RecapNBC, Peacock
6:50 p.m.Day 2 MorningPeacock
7 p.m.Women’s MarathonCNBC, Peacock
Sun., Sept. 145:30 a.m.Day 2 EveningCNBC, Peacock
6:10 a.m.Women’s DiscusPeacock
7:40 a.m.Women’s Long JumpPeacock
3 p.m.*Day 2 RecapNBC, Peacock
6:50 p.m.Day 3 MorningPeacock
7 p.m.Men’s MarathonCNBC, Peacock
Mon., Sept. 155:15 a.m.Day 3 EveningPeacock (World Feed)
6:30 a.m.Day 3 EveningUSA Network
7:10 a.m.Men’s Pole VaultPeacock
8 a.m.Women’s HammerPeacock
Tue., Sept. 165:35 a.m.Day 4 EveningPeacock (World Feed)
6:30 a.m.Day 4 EveningUSA Network
7:35 a.m.Men’s High JumpPeacock
8 a.m.Men’s HammerPeacock
Wed., Sept. 175:05 a.m.Day 5 EveningPeacock (World Feed)
6 a.m.Day 5 EveningUSA Network
7:10 a.m.Women’s Pole VaultPeacock
7:50 a.m.Men’s Long JumpPeacock
Thu., Sept. 185:05 a.m.Day 6 EveningPeacock (World Feed)
6 a.m.Day 6 EveningUSA Network
6:20 a.m.Men’s JavelinPeacock
7:55 a.m.Women’s Triple JumpPeacock
Fri., Sept. 194:23 a.m.Day 7 EveningPeacock (World Feed)
5:20 a.m.Women’s HeptathlonPeacock
7 a.m.Day 7 EveningUSA Network
7:50 a.m.Men’s Triple JumpPeacock
6:20 p.m.Day 8 MorningPeacock
6;30 p.m.Women’s 20km Race WalkPeacock
8:50 p.m.Men’s 20km Race WalkPeacock
9:05 p.m.Men’s DecathlonPeacock
10:30 p.m.Women’s HeptathlonPeacock
Sat., Sept. 206 a.m.Day 8 EveningCNBC, Peacock
6 a.m.Women’s HeptathlonPeacock
6:05 a.m.Men’s DecathlonPeacock
6:55 a.m.Women’s Shot PutPeacock
8:05 a.m.Women’s JavelinPeacock
7:55 p.m.Day 9 MorningPeacock
8:55 p.m.Men’s DecathlonPeacock
Sun., Sept. 216:30 a.m.Day 9 EveningCNBC, Peacock
6:30 a.m.Women’s High JumpPeacock
7 a.m.Men’s DiscusPeacock
12 p.m.*RecapNBC, Peacock

*Delayed broadcast

Noah Lyles, Kenny Bednarek
USA Track and Field announces roster for 2025 World Championships
The 2025 World Track and Field Championships are Sept. 13-21 in Tokyo.