2025 World Track and Field Championships: How to watch, schedule, preview

The 2025 World Track and Field Championships air on NBC Sports and Peacock from Sept. 13-21 in Tokyo.

Given the time difference, most track finals will be between 8:30-9:30 a.m. ET, all live on Peacock with additional NBC, CNBC and USA Network coverage.

Standout track finals include the women’s and men’s 100m (both Sunday, Sept. 14), women’s 100m hurdles (Monday, Sept. 15), men’s 110m hurdles (Tuesday, Sept. 16), men’s 1500m (Wednesday, Sept. 17), women’s and men’s 400m (both Thursday, Sept. 18), women’s and men’s 200m (both Friday, Sept. 19), men’s 800m (Saturday, Sept. 20) and the women’s and men’s 4x100m and 4x400m relays (all Sunday, Sept. 21).

The U.S. roster features individual Paris Olympic gold medalists Masai Russell (100m hurdles), Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone (400m hurdles, but racing the flat 400m in Tokyo), Tara Davis-Woodhall (long jump), Valarie Allman (discus), Noah Lyles (100m, also racing 200m), Cole Hocker (1500m, also racing 5000m), Grant Holloway (110m hurdles), Rai Benjamin (400m hurdles) and Ryan Crouser (shot put).

Noah Lyles, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone eye history at 2025 World Track and Field Championships

Olympic 100m champion Noah Lyles bids to become the second sprinter to sweep the 100m and 200m at consecutive World Championships after Usain Bolt, who did so in 2013 and ’15.

But Jamaican Kishane Thompson, who was edged by Lyles for Paris Olympic gold by .005, ran the world’s fastest 100m in a decade in June — 9.75 seconds.

In the 200m, Lyles can match Bolt’s record of four world titles in the event. Lyles is the world’s fastest 200m sprinter in 2025 (19.63). At the Diamond League Final on Aug. 28, he edged Olympic 200m gold medalist Letsile Tebogo of Botswana by .02.

McLaughlin-Levrone, the two-time Olympic champion and world record holder in the 400m hurdles, switched to the flat 400m this year. She will bid to become the first person to win world titles in both one-lap events, having already taken the hurdles crown in 2022.

McLaughlin-Levrone is the world’s third-fastest woman in 2025 in the 400m (48.90), trailing Olympic silver medalist Salwa Eid Naser of Bahrain (48.67) and Olympic gold medalist Marileidy Paulino of the Dominican Republic (48.81).

In other events, Grant Holloway can become the first man to four-peat in the 110m hurdles.

Kenyan Faith Kipyegon eyes another sweep of the women’s 1500m and 5000m, an unprecedented feat when she achieved it at the last worlds in 2023.

Jamaican Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, who owns a record seven global 100m titles between the Olympics and worlds, will compete in the last meet of her career at age 38.

The world’s fastest woman this year is Melissa Jefferson-Wooden, who already in 2025 became the second American to run sub-10.67 twice in her career after world record holder Florence Griffith-Joyner.

2025 World Track and Field Championships Schedule

Day Time (ET) Session Platform Fri., Sept. 12 7 p.m. Women’s 35km Race Walk Peacock 7 p.m. Men’s 35km Race Walk Peacock 7:50 p.m. Day 1 Morning Peacock Sat., Sept. 13 5 a.m. Day 1 Evening CNBC, Peacock 8:10 a.m. Men’s Shot Put Peacock 3 p.m.* Day 1 Recap NBC, Peacock 6:50 p.m. Day 2 Morning Peacock 7 p.m. Women’s Marathon CNBC, Peacock Sun., Sept. 14 5:30 a.m. Day 2 Evening CNBC, Peacock 6:10 a.m. Women’s Discus Peacock 7:40 a.m. Women’s Long Jump Peacock 3 p.m.* Day 2 Recap NBC, Peacock 6:50 p.m. Day 3 Morning Peacock 7 p.m. Men’s Marathon CNBC, Peacock Mon., Sept. 15 5:15 a.m. Day 3 Evening Peacock (World Feed) 6:30 a.m. Day 3 Evening USA Network 7:10 a.m. Men’s Pole Vault Peacock 8 a.m. Women’s Hammer Peacock Tue., Sept. 16 5:35 a.m. Day 4 Evening Peacock (World Feed) 6:30 a.m. Day 4 Evening USA Network 7:35 a.m. Men’s High Jump Peacock 8 a.m. Men’s Hammer Peacock Wed., Sept. 17 5:05 a.m. Day 5 Evening Peacock (World Feed) 6 a.m. Day 5 Evening USA Network 7:10 a.m. Women’s Pole Vault Peacock 7:50 a.m. Men’s Long Jump Peacock Thu., Sept. 18 5:05 a.m. Day 6 Evening Peacock (World Feed) 6 a.m. Day 6 Evening USA Network 6:20 a.m. Men’s Javelin Peacock 7:55 a.m. Women’s Triple Jump Peacock Fri., Sept. 19 4:23 a.m. Day 7 Evening Peacock (World Feed) 5:20 a.m. Women’s Heptathlon Peacock 7 a.m. Day 7 Evening USA Network 7:50 a.m. Men’s Triple Jump Peacock 6:20 p.m. Day 8 Morning Peacock 6;30 p.m. Women’s 20km Race Walk Peacock 8:50 p.m. Men’s 20km Race Walk Peacock 9:05 p.m. Men’s Decathlon Peacock 10:30 p.m. Women’s Heptathlon Peacock Sat., Sept. 20 6 a.m. Day 8 Evening CNBC, Peacock 6 a.m. Women’s Heptathlon Peacock 6:05 a.m. Men’s Decathlon Peacock 6:55 a.m. Women’s Shot Put Peacock 8:05 a.m. Women’s Javelin Peacock 7:55 p.m. Day 9 Morning Peacock 8:55 p.m. Men’s Decathlon Peacock Sun., Sept. 21 6:30 a.m. Day 9 Evening CNBC, Peacock 6:30 a.m. Women’s High Jump Peacock 7 a.m. Men’s Discus Peacock 12 p.m.* Recap NBC, Peacock

*Delayed broadcast