USA Track and Field announces roster for 2025 World Championships

USA Track and Field announced its roster for this month’s World Championships in Tokyo, headlined by individual Paris Olympic gold medalists Masai Russell, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, Tara Davis-Woodhall, Valarie Allman, Noah Lyles, Cole Hocker, Grant Holloway, Rai Benjamin and Ryan Crouser.

Worlds are Sept. 13-21 in Tokyo, airing on NBC Sports and Peacock.

The U.S. team of 141 athletes was mostly determined by results from last month’s Toyota USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships.

Olympic gold medalists Gabby Thomas and Quincy Hall will miss worlds.

Thomas qualified by placing third in the 200m at nationals but withdrew from worlds due to an Achilles injury.

Hall, the Paris Olympic men’s 400m champion, missed nationals after previously dealing with injury.

Also on the U.S. team are 2025 world leaders Melissa Jefferson-Wooden (100m), Katie Moon (pole vault), Chase Jackson (shot put), Brooke Andersen (hammer throw), Anna Hall (heptathlon) and Cordell Tinch (110m hurdles).

At the last outdoor worlds in 2023, the U.S. won the most gold medals (12) and total medals (29) for a fourth consecutive edition of the event. The U.S. more than doubled the next closest nation in both standings.

USA Track and Field roster for World Championships