USA Track and Field announces roster for 2025 World Championships

  
Published September 2, 2025 03:35 PM

USA Track and Field announced its roster for this month’s World Championships in Tokyo, headlined by individual Paris Olympic gold medalists Masai Russell, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, Tara Davis-Woodhall, Valarie Allman, Noah Lyles, Cole Hocker, Grant Holloway, Rai Benjamin and Ryan Crouser.

Worlds are Sept. 13-21 in Tokyo, airing on NBC Sports and Peacock.

The U.S. team of 141 athletes was mostly determined by results from last month’s Toyota USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships.

2025 USA Track and Field Championships
2025 Toyota USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships Results
Finals results from the 2025 Toyota USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships in Eugene, Oregon.

Olympic gold medalists Gabby Thomas and Quincy Hall will miss worlds.

Thomas qualified by placing third in the 200m at nationals but withdrew from worlds due to an Achilles injury.

Hall, the Paris Olympic men’s 400m champion, missed nationals after previously dealing with injury.

Also on the U.S. team are 2025 world leaders Melissa Jefferson-Wooden (100m), Katie Moon (pole vault), Chase Jackson (shot put), Brooke Andersen (hammer throw), Anna Hall (heptathlon) and Cordell Tinch (110m hurdles).

At the last outdoor worlds in 2023, the U.S. won the most gold medals (12) and total medals (29) for a fourth consecutive edition of the event. The U.S. more than doubled the next closest nation in both standings.

USA Track and Field roster for World Championships

Women
Men
Valarie Allman
CJ Albertson
Brooke Andersen
Josh Awotunde
Josette Andrews
Chris Bailey
Michelle Atherley
Ronnie Baker
Sanaa Barnes
Heath Baldwin
Anavia Battle
Dylan Beard
Evie Bliss
Kenny Bednarek
Taliyah Brooks
Rai Benjamin
Brittany Brown
Graham Blanks
Claire Bryant
Donavan Brazier
Quanesha Burks
Trayvon Bromell
Katie Burnett
Will Claye
Aaliyah Butler
Christian Coleman
Timara Chapman
Ryan Crouser
Tamara Clark
Jeremiah Davis
Anna Cockrell
Bryce Deadmon
Maggi Congdon
Caleb Dean
Elise Cranny
Reed Fischer
Vashti Cunningham
Grant Fisher
Tara Davis-Woodhall
Maurice Gleaton
Agur Dwol
Kyle Garland
Rosey Effiong
Robert Gregory
Maggie Ewen
Isaac Grimes
Shelby Frank
Marcus Gustaveson
Emma Gates
JuVaughn Harrison
Anna Hall
Daniel Haugh
Lexy Halladay-Lowry
Cole Hocker
Lauren Harris
Grant Holloway
Quanera Hayes
Bryce Hoppel
Nikki Hiltz
Reggie Jagers
Alexis Holmes
Sam Kendricks
Shelby Houlihan
Trey Knight
Sage Hurta-Klecker
Jonah Koech
Emily Infeld
Courtney Lindsey
Lynna Irby-Jackson
Matt Ludwig
Chase Jackson
Cooper Lutkenhaus
Gabi Jacobs
Noah Lyles
Melissa Jefferson-Wooden
Salif Mane
Sinclaire Johnson
Sam Mattis
Alaysha Johnson
T’Mars McCallum
Jasmine Jones
Shelby McEwen
Janee’ Kassanavoid
Jenoah Mckiver
Erika Kemp
Khaleb McRae
McKenzie Long
Daniel Michalski
Emily Mackay
Austin Miller
Jessica McClain
Marc Anthony Minichello
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone
Vernon Norwood
Miranda Melville
Payton Otterdahl
Maria Michta-Coffey
Jacory Patterson
Kaylee Mitchell
Tripp Piperi
Amanda Moll
Chris Robinson
Hana Moll
Justin Robinson
Katie Moon
Russell Robinson
Jasmine Moore
Kenneth Rooks
Sandi Morris
Demarius Smith
Dalilah Muhammad
Ethan Strand
Jenna Prandini
Ja’Kobe Tharp
Angelina Napoleon
Curtis Thompson
DeAnna Price
Cordell Tinch
Jessica Ramsey
Isaac Updike
Sha’Carri Richardson
Harrison Williams
Rachel Richeson
Will Williams
Taylor Roe
Tyus Wilson
Jaida Ross
Rudy Winkler
Masai Russell
Nico Young
Jacious Sears
Clayton Young
Grace Stark
Susanna Sullivan
Laulauga Tausaga
Twanisha Terry
Kayla White
Isabella Whittaker
Roisin Willis
Britton Wilson
Madison Wiltrout