USA Track and Field announces roster for 2025 World Championships
USA Track and Field announced its roster for this month’s World Championships in Tokyo, headlined by individual Paris Olympic gold medalists Masai Russell, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, Tara Davis-Woodhall, Valarie Allman, Noah Lyles, Cole Hocker, Grant Holloway, Rai Benjamin and Ryan Crouser.
Worlds are Sept. 13-21 in Tokyo, airing on NBC Sports and Peacock.
The U.S. team of 141 athletes was mostly determined by results from last month’s Toyota USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships.
Olympic gold medalists Gabby Thomas and Quincy Hall will miss worlds.
Thomas qualified by placing third in the 200m at nationals but withdrew from worlds due to an Achilles injury.
Hall, the Paris Olympic men’s 400m champion, missed nationals after previously dealing with injury.
Also on the U.S. team are 2025 world leaders Melissa Jefferson-Wooden (100m), Katie Moon (pole vault), Chase Jackson (shot put), Brooke Andersen (hammer throw), Anna Hall (heptathlon) and Cordell Tinch (110m hurdles).
At the last outdoor worlds in 2023, the U.S. won the most gold medals (12) and total medals (29) for a fourth consecutive edition of the event. The U.S. more than doubled the next closest nation in both standings.
USA Track and Field roster for World Championships
|Women
|Men
|Valarie Allman
|CJ Albertson
|Brooke Andersen
|Josh Awotunde
|Josette Andrews
|Chris Bailey
|Michelle Atherley
|Ronnie Baker
|Sanaa Barnes
|Heath Baldwin
|Anavia Battle
|Dylan Beard
|Evie Bliss
|Kenny Bednarek
|Taliyah Brooks
|Rai Benjamin
|Brittany Brown
|Graham Blanks
|Claire Bryant
|Donavan Brazier
|Quanesha Burks
|Trayvon Bromell
|Katie Burnett
|Will Claye
|Aaliyah Butler
|Christian Coleman
|Timara Chapman
|Ryan Crouser
|Tamara Clark
|Jeremiah Davis
|Anna Cockrell
|Bryce Deadmon
|Maggi Congdon
|Caleb Dean
|Elise Cranny
|Reed Fischer
|Vashti Cunningham
|Grant Fisher
|Tara Davis-Woodhall
|Maurice Gleaton
|Agur Dwol
|Kyle Garland
|Rosey Effiong
|Robert Gregory
|Maggie Ewen
|Isaac Grimes
|Shelby Frank
|Marcus Gustaveson
|Emma Gates
|JuVaughn Harrison
|Anna Hall
|Daniel Haugh
|Lexy Halladay-Lowry
|Cole Hocker
|Lauren Harris
|Grant Holloway
|Quanera Hayes
|Bryce Hoppel
|Nikki Hiltz
|Reggie Jagers
|Alexis Holmes
|Sam Kendricks
|Shelby Houlihan
|Trey Knight
|Sage Hurta-Klecker
|Jonah Koech
|Emily Infeld
|Courtney Lindsey
|Lynna Irby-Jackson
|Matt Ludwig
|Chase Jackson
|Cooper Lutkenhaus
|Gabi Jacobs
|Noah Lyles
|Melissa Jefferson-Wooden
|Salif Mane
|Sinclaire Johnson
|Sam Mattis
|Alaysha Johnson
|T’Mars McCallum
|Jasmine Jones
|Shelby McEwen
|Janee’ Kassanavoid
|Jenoah Mckiver
|Erika Kemp
|Khaleb McRae
|McKenzie Long
|Daniel Michalski
|Emily Mackay
|Austin Miller
|Jessica McClain
|Marc Anthony Minichello
|Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone
|Vernon Norwood
|Miranda Melville
|Payton Otterdahl
|Maria Michta-Coffey
|Jacory Patterson
|Kaylee Mitchell
|Tripp Piperi
|Amanda Moll
|Chris Robinson
|Hana Moll
|Justin Robinson
|Katie Moon
|Russell Robinson
|Jasmine Moore
|Kenneth Rooks
|Sandi Morris
|Demarius Smith
|Dalilah Muhammad
|Ethan Strand
|Jenna Prandini
|Ja’Kobe Tharp
|Angelina Napoleon
|Curtis Thompson
|DeAnna Price
|Cordell Tinch
|Jessica Ramsey
|Isaac Updike
|Sha’Carri Richardson
|Harrison Williams
|Rachel Richeson
|Will Williams
|Taylor Roe
|Tyus Wilson
|Jaida Ross
|Rudy Winkler
|Masai Russell
|Nico Young
|Jacious Sears
|Clayton Young
|Grace Stark
|Susanna Sullivan
|Laulauga Tausaga
|Twanisha Terry
|Kayla White
|Isabella Whittaker
|Roisin Willis
|Britton Wilson
|Madison Wiltrout