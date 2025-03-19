 Skip navigation
Top News

Lindsey Jacobellis announces pregnancy

  
Published March 19, 2025 01:56 PM

Olympic snowboarding gold medalist Lindsey Jacobellis announced she is pregnant.

Jacobellis shared the news on Instagram, telling her 2022 Olympic champion teammate Nick Baumgartner.

“I just wanted to announce that I can’t be your teammate for the next race because I got a new teammate,” she said with a smile before showing a sonogram on a post captioned #momtobe, among other hashtags.

Jacobellis, 39, won gold in individual snowboard cross and team snowboard cross at the Beijing Winter Games, her fifth Olympics.

She owns the most World Championships in the discipline (five) and X Games titles (10).

Jacobellis last competed in March 2024, finishing the the 2023-24 season ranked 12th on the World Cup.

World Championships for snowboarding start Thursday in Switzerland. The snowboard cross finals are March 28 (individual) and March 29 (team).

The 2026 U.S. Olympic snowboarding team will be finalized next winter.

