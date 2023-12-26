Mikaela Shiffrin caps record-breaking 2023 with races live on Peacock

Mikaela Shiffrin closes out a historic 2023 with a World Cup giant slalom and slalom this week, live on Peacock.

Shiffrin races a GS on Thursday and a slalom on Friday in Lienz, Austria. Each day, the first run is at 4 a.m. ET each day. The second run is at 7:15 on Thursday and 7 on Friday.

Shiffrin already won 11 World Cup races in 2023, including breaking the career Alpine skiing World Cup wins record in March. She’s now up to 91 victories, five clear of the previous record.

The current season began in October and runs into March. Shiffrin already has three wins on the campaign and leads the early standings for the World Cup overall title, the biggest annual prize in ski racing.

Shiffrin can tie retired Austrian Annemarie Moser-Pröll’s career record of six women’s overall titles, which Shiffrin said before the season would “be the biggest accomplishment” of her athletic life.

Shiffrin’s dominance in her best events — GS and slalom — has been challenged this season.

In GS, she ranks third on the World Cup behind Swiss Lara Gut-Behrami and Italian Fedrica Brignone. Shiffrin finished sixth, third, third and third in GS races this fall after winning the last six GS events last season, including the world championships (which are held in odd years).

In slalom, Shiffrin and longtime rival Petra Vlhova of Slovakia split the first four victories this season. Vlhova, the 2022 Olympic gold medalist, has rebounded after scoring two slalom wins over the entire 2022-23 season to Shiffrin’s six.

Shiffrin foreshadowed the task ahead in Lienz, and perhaps for the rest of the season, after Vlhova overtook her to win a slalom last Thursday.

“It’s not possible to beat her unless I’m 100%,” she said.