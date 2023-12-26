 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

The RSM Classic - Final Round
OWGR moves: Who’s up, who’s down after 2023?
Mike Denbrock
Notre Dame announces Mike Denbrock as new offensive coordinator
Lamar Jackson
Matthew Berry’s Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 17 of 2023 season

Top Clips

nbc_pl_evertongoal1_231227.jpg
Harrison’s goal gives Everton lead v. Man City
nbc_pl_checry_olisegoal_231227.jpg
Olise equalizes for Crystal Palace against Chelsea
nbc_pl_goalwol3bre1_231227.jpg
Hwang makes it 3-1 for Wolves v. Brentford

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

The RSM Classic - Final Round
OWGR moves: Who’s up, who’s down after 2023?
Mike Denbrock
Notre Dame announces Mike Denbrock as new offensive coordinator
Lamar Jackson
Matthew Berry’s Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 17 of 2023 season

Top Clips

nbc_pl_evertongoal1_231227.jpg
Harrison’s goal gives Everton lead v. Man City
nbc_pl_checry_olisegoal_231227.jpg
Olise equalizes for Crystal Palace against Chelsea
nbc_pl_goalwol3bre1_231227.jpg
Hwang makes it 3-1 for Wolves v. Brentford

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Mikaela Shiffrin caps record-breaking 2023 with races live on Peacock

  
Published December 26, 2023 09:11 AM
Shiffrin more comfortable in downhill after win
December 15, 2023 10:07 AM
Mikaela Shiffrin speaks to feeling more comfortable in downhill after her St. Moritz World Cup win, the level of intricacy and detail needed to shave time and why the win in a speed discipline was "particularly special."

Mikaela Shiffrin closes out a historic 2023 with a World Cup giant slalom and slalom this week, live on Peacock.

Shiffrin races a GS on Thursday and a slalom on Friday in Lienz, Austria. Each day, the first run is at 4 a.m. ET each day. The second run is at 7:15 on Thursday and 7 on Friday.

Shiffrin already won 11 World Cup races in 2023, including breaking the career Alpine skiing World Cup wins record in March. She’s now up to 91 victories, five clear of the previous record.

The current season began in October and runs into March. Shiffrin already has three wins on the campaign and leads the early standings for the World Cup overall title, the biggest annual prize in ski racing.

Shiffrin can tie retired Austrian Annemarie Moser-Pröll’s career record of six women’s overall titles, which Shiffrin said before the season would “be the biggest accomplishment” of her athletic life.

Shiffrin’s dominance in her best events — GS and slalom — has been challenged this season.

In GS, she ranks third on the World Cup behind Swiss Lara Gut-Behrami and Italian Fedrica Brignone. Shiffrin finished sixth, third, third and third in GS races this fall after winning the last six GS events last season, including the world championships (which are held in odd years).

In slalom, Shiffrin and longtime rival Petra Vlhova of Slovakia split the first four victories this season. Vlhova, the 2022 Olympic gold medalist, has rebounded after scoring two slalom wins over the entire 2022-23 season to Shiffrin’s six.

Shiffrin foreshadowed the task ahead in Lienz, and perhaps for the rest of the season, after Vlhova overtook her to win a slalom last Thursday.

“It’s not possible to beat her unless I’m 100%,” she said.