Norway ski jumping federation suspends 2 staff members over illegal suit alterations at worlds

The Norwegian ski federation has suspended a ski jumping coach and an equipment manager over their alleged role in a cheating scandal which shook the world championships last weekend.

The federation said coach Magnus Brevik and equipment manager Adrian Livelten were suspected of modifying ski suits by sewing in an extra seam in an attempt to create more lift in the air.

Norway is one of the traditional powers within ski jumping, and the cheating attempt at its home world championships in Trondheim has caused a massive outcry in a country that prides itself on its winter sports prowess.

Two Norwegian ski jumpers, Marius Lindvik and Johann Andre Forfang, were disqualified from Saturday’s men’s large hill competition after organizers said their suits broke the rules. Lindvik had finished second in the event before he was disqualified.

The federation on Sunday admitted that the suits had been deliberately altered, after a video emerged online of the alterations being made.

Brevik on Monday told Norwegian media that several team members had been involved in the decision to alter the suits, but that “I should have stopped it.”

He claimed it was the first time they had stitched in an extra seam, but made a sailing analogy to explain why a stiffer suit would help the jumpers fly farther in the air.

“A tighter sail is better than a loose sail,” Brevik said.

The federation said Brevik and Livelten would be suspended indefinitely while inquiries continue. The International Ski and Snowboard Federation said Sunday that it had opened its own investigation.