‘Rings Across America’ returns for 2024 Paris Olympics

NBC Universal is relaunching the “Rings Across America” cross-country tour, where a giant Olympic rings display adorns major sports events before the Paris Games.

The tour begins at this week’s PLAYERS Championship men’s golf tournament in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.

Further stops will be soccer’s Premier League Fan Fest in Nashville from April 6-7, the Kentucky Derby on May 4 and the Indy 500 on May 26.

More stops will be added ahead of the July 26 Opening Ceremony.

Fans can pose for photos in front of a 20-foot-long interactive display, which includes tune-in information for the Games, which will air on NBC Universal platforms and Peacock.

It’s possible U.S. Olympians and Olympic hopefuls will visit at least one of the stops.

“Rings Across America” was also held before the Tokyo Games with stops in Hollywood, Chicago, Miami, Orlando, Washington, D.C., and New York City.