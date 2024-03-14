 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: New York Yankees-Workouts
Yankees ace Gerrit Cole to see specialist Dr. Neal ElAttrache for additional tests on right elbow
THE PLAYERS Championship - Round One
Fox aces 17th at The Players while achieving championship first
IndyCar: Streets of St. Petersburg - Practice &amp; Qualifying
Callum Ilott will race for Arrow McLaren in the $1 Million Challenge at The Thermal Club

Top Clips

nbc_golf_ryanfoxacev2_240314.jpg
Fox sinks ace in first round at The Players
nbc_soc_olytop10_10_tevez_240314.jpg
No. 10: Tevez’s screaming volley at Athens 2004
nbc_dps_bojacksonroyalshof_240314.jpg
Two-sport icon Jackson inducted into Royals HOF

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
‘Rings Across America’ returns for 2024 Paris Olympics

  
Published March 14, 2024 12:53 PM

NBC Universal is relaunching the “Rings Across America” cross-country tour, where a giant Olympic rings display adorns major sports events before the Paris Games.

The tour begins at this week’s PLAYERS Championship men’s golf tournament in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.

Further stops will be soccer’s Premier League Fan Fest in Nashville from April 6-7, the Kentucky Derby on May 4 and the Indy 500 on May 26.

More stops will be added ahead of the July 26 Opening Ceremony.

Fans can pose for photos in front of a 20-foot-long interactive display, which includes tune-in information for the Games, which will air on NBC Universal platforms and Peacock.

It’s possible U.S. Olympians and Olympic hopefuls will visit at least one of the stops.

“Rings Across America” was also held before the Tokyo Games with stops in Hollywood, Chicago, Miami, Orlando, Washington, D.C., and New York City.