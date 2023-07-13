 Skip navigation
Sarah Sjostrom, one shy of Michael Phelps record, enters two events at swimming worlds

  
Published July 13, 2023 09:50 AM
Sarah Sjostrom

Sarah Sjoestroem of Sweden during the European Aquatics Championships at Foro Italico. Rome (Italy), August 11th-21st, 2022 (Photo by Massimo Insabato/Archivio Massimo Insabato/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images)

Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images

Sweden’s Sarah Sjostrom is planning to race the 50m freestyle and 50m butterly and not the 100m free and 100m fly at the world swimming championships that start next week.

Sjostrom’s management confirmed her race plan that was reported earlier by Swedish media .

Sjostrom, 29, is the world record holder in all four events, but she reduced her race schedule at major international meets in recent years.

At last year’s worlds, she did not race the 100m fly for the first time since winning the first of her four world titles in the event in 2009 at age 15.

Also at last year’s worlds, Sjostrom won the 50m free and 50m fly and took silver in the 100m free to reach 19 career individual world medals, one shy of Michael Phelps’ record.

Katie Ledecky is close behind with 16 individual medals. Ledecky is entered in three individual events at this year’s worlds.