Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce entered in 100m but not 200m at world championships

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce will defend her 100m title at the world track and field championships that start next week, but is not entered in the 200m.

It’s not a surprise that Fraser-Pryce, the most decorated 100m sprinter in history with seven global titles, is focusing solely on the shorter distance this year.

She delayed her first race of the season until July 8 after what she called two “setbacks.” She was reportedly sidelined in May with a knee injury.

Fraser-Pryce was runner-up at the Jamaican Championships in the 200m in her first meet in 10 months. Her time — 22.26 seconds into a headwind — ranks her 14th in the world this year.

She took 200m silver at last year’s worlds behind countrywoman Shericka Jackson. She was fourth at the Tokyo Olympics.

Before that, Fraser-Pryce skipped the 200m at her last two world championships appearances in 2015 and 2019.

The world’s fastest women in the 200m this year are American Gabby Thomas (21.60), the Olympic bronze medalist, and Jackson (21.71).

Fraser-Pryce’s bid for a sixth world title in the 100m starts with first-round heats on Aug. 20 in Budapest.

Her five 100m titles are one shy of Ukrainian pole vaulter Sergey Bubka’s record for world titles in one individual event.

Fraser-Pryce ranks fourth in the world this year in the 100m by best time (10.82), trailing Jackson (10.65), Sha’Carri Richardson (10.71) and Marie-Josée Ta Lou (10.75).

Fraser-Pryce, 36, is already the first person to win five world titles in one individual running event and the oldest world champion in an individual track event, according to Bill Mallon of Olympedia.org.

She is tied with Usain Bolt and Merlene Ottey for the second-most world championships medals (14, including relays), trailing only Allyson Felix’s 20.

Fraser-Pryce is one shy of Bolt’s 11 gold medals, which only trail Felix’s 14. Her six individual golds across all events are one shy of Bolt’s record.