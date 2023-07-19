 Skip navigation
Tobi Amusan, hurdles world record holder, says she’s challenging charge of missed drug tests

  
Published July 18, 2023 10:19 PM
Tobi Amusan

Nigeria’s Tobi Amusan reacts after setting a world record in the women’s 100m hurdles semi-final during the World Athletics Championships at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon on July 24, 2022. (Photo by Jewel SAMAD / AFP) (Photo by JEWEL SAMAD/AFP via Getty Images)

AFP via Getty Images

Tobi Amusan, the world champion and world record holder in the 100m hurdles, is challenging a charge of missed drug tests that could result in a suspension, according to her social media.

A post on Amusan’s Instagram account stated that she was charged Wednesday with three missed drug tests in a 12-month span, which can trigger up to a two-year suspension even if an athlete never fails a drug test.

“I intend to fight this charge and will have my case decided by a tribunal of 3 arbitrators before the start of next month’s World Championships,” the post read. “I am a CLEAN ATHLETE, and I am regularly; (maybe more than usual) tested by the AIU - I was tested within days of my third ‘missed test.’ I have FAITH that this will be resolved in my favor and that I will be competing at the World Championships in August.”

The AIU is the Athletics Integrity Unit, which handles doping cases in track and field and is the body that charged Amusan, according to the post.

Amusan, a 26-year-old from Nigeria, lowered the world record from 12.20 seconds to 12.12 in the semifinals of last July’s worlds in Eugene, Oregon. She won the final in 12.06 later that day, but that time didn’t count for record purposes because there was too much tailwind.

This season, Amusan ranks second in the world by best time (12.34, recorded Sunday) behind Olympic gold medalist Jasmine Camacho-Quinn of Puerto Rico (12.31).