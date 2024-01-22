USA Basketball names women’s roster for camp five months before Olympics

Diana Taurasi, Brittney Griner, A’ja Wilson and Breanna Stewart headline an 18-player roster for a USA Basketball women’s minicamp camp next week.

The camp, led by national team head coach Cheryl Reeve in Brooklyn, New York, will determine a 12-player roster for a pre-Olympic tournament the following week in Belgium.

The full camp roster:

Ariel Atkins (Tokyo Olympian)

Aliyah Boston

Napheesa Collier (Tokyo Olympian)

Kahleah Copper

Allisha Gray (Tokyo Olympian 3x3)

Chelsea Gray (Tokyo Olympian)

Brittney Griner (Tokyo Olympian)

Rhyne Howard

Sabrina Ionescu

Betnijah Laney

Jewell Loyd (Tokyo Olympian)

Arike Ogunbowale

Kelsey Plum (Tokyo Olympian 3x3)

Breanna Stewart (Tokyo Olympian)

Diana Taurasi (Tokyo Olympian)

Alyssa Thomas

A’ja Wilson (Tokyo Olympian)

Jackie Young (Tokyo Olympian 3x3)

In the last two Olympic cycles, the February camp has included most of the players later named to the Olympic team.

In 2021, the February camp roster of 19 included eight of the players who ended up being named to the 12-player Tokyo Olympic 5x5 team. Veterans Sue Bird, Tina Charles, Skylar Diggins-Smith and Taurasi did not participate in the camp but later did make the Olympic team.

In 2016, a February camp roster of 16 included 10 players who ended up making the Rio Olympic team. Sylvia Fowles and Charles were not at the camp and later made the Olympic roster.

Taurasi, 41, can this summer become the oldest Olympic basketball player in history and the first to play in six Games, according to the OlyMADMen. Spain’s Rudy Fernandez could also play in a sixth Olympics in 2024.

Taurasi and the 33-year-old Griner returned to the national team last year for the first time since the Tokyo Games.

Griner spent nearly 10 months detained in Russia in 2022 on drug-related charges. The State Department said that Griner was wrongfully detained until she was brought home in December 2022 on a prisoner swap.

Boston, the reigning WNBA Rookie of the Year, can become at age 22 the second-youngest U.S. Olympic women’s basketball player over the last four Games after Stewart.

No collegians are on the camp roster as it takes place during the NCAA season. Over the last three Olympics, Stewart was the only player to make an Olympic team coming off a college season, doing so in 2016.

The U.S. women seek an eighth consecutive Olympic title this summer, which would break the record for any Olympic team sport. The U.S. women share the record with the U.S. men’s basketball team, which won the first seven Olympic tournaments from 1936 through 1968.