WATCH LIVE: U.S. Olympic Marathon Trials

The U.S. Olympic Marathon Trials air live on Peacock on Saturday at 10 a.m. ET from Orlando, Florida.

It’s likely that the top three women and at least the top two men — depending on finishing times detailed here — will qualify for the U.S. team for the Paris Olympics that open July 26.

LIVE STREAM: U.S. Olympic Marathon Trials, 10 a.m. ET — STREAM LINK

(for Peacock subscribers)

NBC, NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app will air coverage at 12 p.m. ET.

The women’s race features the three fastest Americans in history — American record holder Emily Sisson, former American record holder Keira D’Amato and Sara Hall, the fourth-fastest American of all-time.

Plus, Betsy Saina, the fastest American in 2023, and Tokyo Olympic Trials winner Aliphine Tuliamuk.

Galen Rupp, a two-time Olympic medalist, headlines the men’s field, eyeing a fifth Olympic team. Rupp won the last two Olympic Marathon Trials.

The fastest American men last year were training partners and former BYU teammates Conner Mantz and Clayton Young.

A pair of Olympic medalists make their marathon debuts at the trials: 2011 World 1500m champion Jenny Simpson and Paul Chelimo, a silver and bronze medalist in the 5000m at the last two Olympics.