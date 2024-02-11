2024 World Swimming Championships Results
Women’s 400m Freestyle
Gold: Erika Fairweather (NZL) — 3:59.44
Silver: Li Bingjie (CHN) -- 4:01.62
Bronze: Isabel Gose (GER) -- 4:02.39
4. Maria Fernanda Costa (BRA) -- 4:02.86
5. Gabrielle Roncatto (BRA) -- 4:04.18
6. Yang Peiqi (CHN) -- 4:05.73
7. Eve Thomas (NZL) -- 4:05.87
8. Agostina Hein (ARG) -- 4:10.33
Women’s 4x100m Freestyle Relay
Gold: Netherlands -- 3:36.61
Silver: Australia -- 3:36.93
Bronze: Canada -- 3:37.95
4. Poland -- 3:38.65
5. Italy -- 3:38.67
6. Brazil -- 3:40.56
7. China -- 3:41.11
8. Slovenia -- 3:41.72
Men’s 400m Freestyle
Gold: Kim Woo-Min (KOR) -- 3:42.71
Silver: Elijah Winnington (AUS) -- 3:42.86
Bronze: Lukas Martens (GER) -- 3:42.96
4. Guilherme Costa (BRA) -- 3:44.22
5. Lucas Henveaux (BEL) -- 3:44.61
6. Victor Johansson (SWE) -- 3:45.87
7. Daniel Wiffen (IRL) -- 3:46.65
8. Felix Auboeck (AUT) -- 3:51.60
Men’s 4x100m Freestyle Relay
Gold: China: 3:11.08
Silver: Italy -- 3:12.08
Bronze: USA -- 3:12.29
4. Great Britain -- 3:12.55
5. Hungary -- 3:13.66
6. Greece -- 3:13.67
7. Serbia -- 3:13.88
8. Spain -- 3:14.93