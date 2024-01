Peacock airs daily live coverage of the world aquatics championships from Feb. 2-18 in Doha, Qatar.

Worlds are a key Olympic qualifier for the U.S. in diving (quota spots that if earned can be filled at June’s Olympic Trials), open water swimming (athletes can qualify outright) and artistic swimming (U.S. can qualify an Olympic team for the first time since 2008).

In pool swimming, the U.S. roster is led by Kate Douglass, who won the 200m individual medley at last July’s worlds among six total medals. World medalists Claire Curzan, Shaine Casas, Nic Fink and Carson Foster are also entered.

Internationally, the headline swimmers are Swede Sarah Sjöström (a record 21-time individual world medalist), Brits Adam Peaty, Tom Dean and Duncan Scott, Japan’s Daiya Seto, Lithuanian Ruta Meilutyte and Tunisian Ahmed Hafnaoui.

Many top swimmers opted not to compete at these worlds, the first to be held in an Olympic year, to focus on training ahead of Olympic Trials.

Doha was originally slated to host worlds in November 2023, then moved to February 2024 after the 2022 Worlds in Fukuoka, Japan, were pushed to July 2023 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

2024 World Aquatics Championships Broadcast Schedule on Peacock