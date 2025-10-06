U.S. leaves 2025 World Para Athletics Championships with 28 total medals, 6 gold

The stars put on a show at the 2025 World Para Athletics Championships in New Delhi, India, which concluded after a week of intense competition.

It was a mixed result for Team USA, which ranked third in the overall medal standings with 28 total medals, finishing ninth in the gold medal standings with six. Last year at the 2024 Paris Paralympics, the United States placed second overall with 28 total medals, 10 of which were gold.

It was a standout performance for Brazil, which topped the scoreboard with 15 gold medals, securing the competition’s overall title after finishing third in Paris last year. China, which had the most gold medals in Paris, finished behind Brazil in the gold medal tally, but finished with the most overall medals.

A handful of athletes led the way for Team USA, with five athletes taking home two medals. Jaydin Blackwell capped off an impressive competition with two world titles in the men’s 100m T38 and 400m T38, defending his two titles from Paris. He also broke his own world record in the 400m T38 by 26 hundredths of a second.

Annie Carey clinched the world title in the women’s 200m T44 and took silver in the 100m T44, while Arelle Middleton (women’s shot put F44), Joel Gomez (men’s 1500m T13) and Michael Brannigan (men’s 1500m T20) each won a world title for Team USA.

Other multiple medal winners in New Delhi included Taylor Swanson, who finished with a silver medal in the women’s 100m T37 and a bronze medal in the women’s 200m T37, Alicia Guerrero, who wrapped up a pair of bronze medals in the women’s discus throw F64 and shot put F64, and Kym Crosby, who clinched bronze medals in the women’s 100m and 200m T13 events.

Paris Paralympic standout, Ezra Frech, who also competed at the 2025 World Championships, brought back silver in the men’s high jump T63.