KYLE SHANAHAN, AARON DONALD, CAMERON HEYWARD, AND FRED WARNER TO JOIN SUPER BOWL LX PREGAME SHOW THIS SUNDAY, FEB. 8 ON NBC AND PEACOCK

49ers Head Coach Kyle Shanahan One of Only Four Active Head Coaches to Lead His Team to Multiple Super Bowls

Aaron Donald, a Three-Time Defensive Player of the Year and Super Bowl LVI champion, and Four-Time First-Team All-Pros Cameron Heyward and Fred Warner to Serve as Guest Analysts Throughout Pregame Show, Beginning at 1 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock

NBC Sports’ Super Bowl Coverage Begins at Noon ET with Road to the Super Bowl

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. – February 4, 2026 – Two-time NFC champion head coach Kyle Shanahan and three NFL defensive superstars – three-time AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year and former Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald, and a pair of four-time Associated Press First-Team All-Pro selections, Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward and San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner – will join NBC Sports’ Super Bowl LX Pregame Show this Sunday at 1 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. Coverage begins at Noon ET with Road to the Super Bowl.

Maria Taylor serves as the lead host for the Super Bowl LX Pregame Show for the first time and will be joined by co-hosts Jac Collinsworth and Noah Eagle. Analysts include Super Bowl champions Tony Dungy, Jason Garrett, Rodney Harrison, and Devin McCourty, as well as former NFL quarterback Chris Simms. NBC Sports insider Mike Florio, NBC News’ Steve Kornacki, fantasy football and sports betting expert Matthew Berry, and Access Hollywood’s Kit Hoover round out the pregame team.

Following is a look at NBC Sports’ four guest analysts for the Super Bowl LX Pregame Show :

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan is one of only four active head coaches to lead his team to multiple Super Bowl appearances. His 49ers have earned five playoff berths in the last seven seasons, and he has a 91-72 (.558) record in the regular-season and playoffs in nine seasons with the club. San Francisco has ranked in the top seven in offense (yards/game) in each of the past five seasons.

was named NFL Defensive Player of the Year three times (tied for most in NFL history) and first-team All-Pro eight times (tied for most in NFL history among defensive players). In 10 career seasons, he recorded 111.0 quarterback sacks and was selected to the Pro Bowl each year. Donald helped the Rams to a victory in Super Bowl LVI, posting 3.5 sacks in the win over Cincinnati. The Rams drafted Donald 13 overall in 2014 out of the University of Pittsburgh. He was named Defensive Rookie of the Year after recording nine sacks in his first season A 2011 first-round draft choice from Ohio State, Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward has registered 92 career sacks and earned seven Pro Bowl selections in his 15 NFL seasons. He has been named AP First-Team All-Pro four times – tied for third-most among active defensive players. A community leader, Heyward was named the 2023 Walter Payton Man of the Year, an award that recognizes a player’s off-the-field community service and on-field playing excellence. He is the son of late NFL running back Craig “Ironhead” Heyward. His brother, Connor, is a fullback for the Steelers.

NBC Sports’ Super Bowl LX Pregame Show will include live reports from the team hotels and the stadium, in-depth features and interviews with players and coaches from the Seahawks and Patriots, and game previews and analysis from its roster of expert commentators.

--SUPER BOWL LX--