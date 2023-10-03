PEACOCK IS EXCLUSIVE HOME OF 30+ BIG TEN MEN’S BASKETBALL GAMES FOR 2023-24 SEASON

 Skip navigation
NOAH LYLES AND GABBY THOMAS HEADLINE TEAM USA ROSTER AT WORLD ATHLETIC RELAYS THIS WEEKEND ON PEACOCK AND CNBC
IT'S MAY! NBC SPORTS TO PRESENT 60+ HOURS OF NTT INDYCAR SERIES COVERAGE THIS MONTH, HEADLINED BY INDIANAPOLIS 500 ON SUNDAY, MAY 26, ON NBC, PEACOCK, AND UNIVERSO
SECOND-PLACE MANCHESTER CITY HOST WOLVES THIS SAT. AT 12:30 P.M. ET ON NBC, PEACOCK & TELEMUNDO AS TITLE RACE HEATS UP; PREMIER LEAGUE STUDIO LIVE ON-SITE AT CHURCHILL DOWNS FOR 150TH KENTUCKY DERBY

2024 Paris Olympics

PEACOCK ANNOUNCES COMEDIC COMMENTARY SERIES OLYMPIC HIGHLIGHTS WITH KEVIN HART AND KENAN THOMPSON
NBCUniversal and Roku Debut New Destination Showcasing NBCUniversal's Coverage of the Olympic Games Paris 2024
NOAH EAGLE TO CALL TEAM USA MEN'S AND WOMEN'S BASKETBALL FOR NBCUNIVERSAL'S COVERAGE OF OLYMPIC GAMES PARIS 2024

Premier League

SECOND-PLACE MANCHESTER CITY HOST WOLVES THIS SAT. AT 12:30 P.M. ET ON NBC, PEACOCK & TELEMUNDO AS TITLE RACE HEATS UP; PREMIER LEAGUE STUDIO LIVE ON-SITE AT CHURCHILL DOWNS FOR 150TH KENTUCKY DERBY
Peacock and Telemundo Deportes' Platforms to Stream 2024 National Soccer Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony
SECOND-PLACE ARSENAL VISIT WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS THIS SATURDAY AT 2:30 P.M. ET ON USA NETWORK AND UNIVERSO
NOAH LYLES AND GABBY THOMAS HEADLINE TEAM USA ROSTER AT WORLD ATHLETIC RELAYS THIS WEEKEND ON PEACOCK AND CNBC
IT’S MAY! NBC SPORTS TO PRESENT 60+ HOURS OF NTT INDYCAR SERIES COVERAGE THIS MONTH, HEADLINED BY INDIANAPOLIS 500 ON SUNDAY, MAY 26, ON NBC, PEACOCK, AND UNIVERSO
SECOND-PLACE MANCHESTER CITY HOST WOLVES THIS SAT. AT 12:30 P.M. ET ON NBC, PEACOCK & TELEMUNDO AS TITLE RACE HEATS UP; PREMIER LEAGUE STUDIO LIVE ON-SITE AT CHURCHILL DOWNS FOR 150TH KENTUCKY DERBY

2024 Paris Olympics

PEACOCK ANNOUNCES COMEDIC COMMENTARY SERIES OLYMPIC HIGHLIGHTS WITH KEVIN HART AND KENAN THOMPSON
NBCUniversal and Roku Debut New Destination Showcasing NBCUniversal’s Coverage of the Olympic Games Paris 2024
NOAH EAGLE TO CALL TEAM USA MEN’S AND WOMEN’S BASKETBALL FOR NBCUNIVERSAL’S COVERAGE OF OLYMPIC GAMES PARIS 2024

Premier League

SECOND-PLACE MANCHESTER CITY HOST WOLVES THIS SAT. AT 12:30 P.M. ET ON NBC, PEACOCK & TELEMUNDO AS TITLE RACE HEATS UP; PREMIER LEAGUE STUDIO LIVE ON-SITE AT CHURCHILL DOWNS FOR 150TH KENTUCKY DERBY
Peacock and Telemundo Deportes’ Platforms to Stream 2024 National Soccer Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony
SECOND-PLACE ARSENAL VISIT WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS THIS SATURDAY AT 2:30 P.M. ET ON USA NETWORK AND UNIVERSO
PEACOCK IS EXCLUSIVE HOME OF 30+ BIG TEN MEN’S BASKETBALL GAMES FOR 2023-24 SEASON

Published October 3, 2023 07:03 AM

Peacock Exclusive Schedule Features At Least Five Appearances Each by Indiana, Michigan, Michigan State, Ohio State, Purdue, and Wisconsin, With Every Big Ten School Making At Least One Appearance, PLUS Multiple Big Ten Tournament Games

Big Ten Conference Play on Peacock Begins with Doubleheader on Tuesday, Dec. 5, Featuring Wisconsin-Michigan State and Michigan-Indiana

Eligible Students Can Sign-Up to Receive Special Peacock Student Discount Offer for $1.99/Month

STAMFORD, Conn. – Oct. 3, 2023 – Peacock is the exclusive home of more than 30 Big Ten Men’s Basketball games this season, with every Big Ten school making at least one appearance. Indiana, Michigan, Michigan State, Ohio State, Purdue, and Wisconsin will each make at least five appearances exclusively on Peacock. The Peacock schedule also includes interconference matchups between expected AP preseason Top 25 teams.

In addition, Peacock will exclusively stream multiple early-round games from the Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament.

Eligible students can sign-up for Peacock’s Student Discount offer, available for $1.99/month. For more information and to sign-up, click here.

KEY MATCHUPS AND STORIED RIVALRIES HEADLINE BIG TEN MEN’S BASKETBALL ON PEACOCK

The 2023-24 Big Ten Men’s Basketball schedule on Peacock is headlined by critical conference matchups, storied rivalries, and highly anticipated interconference games. Last season, the Big Ten Conference sent more teams (eight) to the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament than any conference.

Peacock’s exclusive Big Ten Men’s Basketball schedule tips off on Monday, Nov. 6, at 7 p.m. ET as the Rutgers Scarlet Knights face the Princeton Tigers in the inaugural ‘Jersey Jam’ from CURE Insurance Arena in Trenton, N.J.

Big Ten conference play on Peacock begins Tuesday, Dec. 5 with a doubleheader as the Michigan State Spartans host the Wisconsin Badgers at 7 p.m. ET and the Indiana Hoosiers visit the Michigan Wolverines at 9 p.m. ET.

The 2022-23 Big Ten champion Purdue Boilermakers and returning senior Zach Edey – the 2023 consensus National Player of the Year – will make their Peacock debut hosting the Arizona Wildcats on Saturday, Dec. 16, at 4:30 p.m. ET from Indianapolis’ Gainbridge Fieldhouse in a highly anticipated interconference matchup featuring two Top 10 teams from last season. Purdue won the Big Ten regular-season and Big Ten Tournament titles last season, earning a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. Arizona -- winners of the 2022-23 Pac-12 Tournament -- completed the season No. 8 in the AP poll and earned a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

The Big Ten on Peacock schedule also features some of college basketball’s most celebrated and intense rivalries, including:




    • Indiana hosting Purdue on Tuesday, Jan. 16, from Assembly Hall in a historic in-state showdown between last season’s top two teams in the Big Ten. Purdue finished the regular season as the No. 3 team in the AP’s final Top 25 ranking last season, while Indiana was ranked No. 21.

    • Michigan visiting Michigan State on Tuesday, Jan. 30, in an intrastate rivalry with roots dating back more than 100 years.

    • Ohio State hosting Wisconsin on , Feb. 13, as the Buckeyes and Badgers meet after Ohio State defeated Wisconsin in last year’s Big Ten Tournament.

Purdue will make a school-high six regular-season appearances on Peacock this season, while Indiana, Minnesota, Ohio State, and Wisconsin will each appear five times on the platform. Each Big Ten school will make at least one appearance on Peacock this season.

Schools with at least four games exclusively on Peacock this season:

SchoolGames Exclusively on Peacock
Purdue6
Indiana5
Michigan State5
Minnesota5
Ohio State5
Wisconsin5
Michigan4

WHAT TO WATCH FOR

Entering 2023-24, the Big Ten is loaded with exciting talent featuring returning players, incoming freshmen, and transfers.

The Big Ten had more AP All-Americans (four) than any conference last season – including Purdue’s returning senior Edey, a First-Team All-American and the consensus National Player of the Year, and three players who were selected in the 2023 NBA Draft: Indiana’s Trayce Jackson-Davis, Penn State’s Jalen Pickett, and Iowa’s Kris Murray.

The 7’4 Edey returns to the Boilermakers after averaging over 22 points and 12 rebounds per game last season, sweeping all six major Nation Player of the Year Awards. Illinois guard Terrence Shannon Jr. joins Edey as 2022-23 First-Team All-Big Ten players returning this season. Edey and Shannon Jr. will face off when Illinois hosts Purdue on March 5 at 7 p.m. ET exclusively on Peacock.

2023 High School All-Americans making their way to the Big Ten this year as incoming freshmen include Indiana’s Mackenzie Mgbako and Michigan State’s duo of Xavier Booker and Jeremy Fears, Jr.

Among transfers, Indiana center Kel’el Ware (No. 2) and Penn State guard Ace Baldwin (No. 18) were both ranked in the Top 20 student-athletes in this off-season’s transfer portal (according to 247Sports).

PEACOCK’S EXCLUSIVE SCHEDULE FOR THE 2023-24 BIG TEN MEN’S BASKETBALL SEASON:

DateTime (ET)Matchup
Mon., Nov. 67 p.m.Princeton vs. Rutgers (Trenton, N.J.)
Fri., Nov. 107 p.m.Texas A&M vs. Ohio State
Fri., Nov. 107:30 p.m.UTSA vs. Minnesota
Fri., Nov. 108 p.m.Alabama State vs. Iowa
Fri., Nov. 109 p.m.Tennessee vs. Wisconsin
Fri., Nov. 177 p.m.Morehead State vs. Penn State
Sat., Nov. 182 p.m.USC Upstate vs. Minnesota
Sat., Nov. 184 p.m.Oregon State vs. Nebraska (Sioux Falls, S.D.)
Tues., Dec. 57 p.m.Wisconsin vs. Michigan State
Tues., Dec. 59 p.m.Indiana vs. Michigan
Sat., Dec. 164:30 p.m.Arizona vs. Purdue
Thurs., Dec. 217 p.m.LeMoyne vs. Penn State
Fri., Dec. 297 p.m.Maine vs. Minnesota
Fri., Dec. 298 p.m.Jackson State vs. Northwestern
Tues., Jan. 27 p.m.Purdue vs. Maryland
Thurs., Jan. 47 p.m.Penn State vs. Michigan State
Thurs., Jan. 49 p.m.Minnesota vs. Michigan
Tues., Jan. 97 p.m.Indiana vs. Rutgers
Tues., Jan. 99 p.m.Purdue vs. Nebraska
Tues., Jan. 167 p.m.Purdue vs. Indiana
Tues., Jan 237 p.m.Ohio State vs. Nebraska
Tues., Jan 239 p.m.Michigan vs. Purdue
Tues., Jan. 307 p.m.Illinois vs. Ohio State
Tues., Jan. 309 p.m.Michigan vs. Michigan State
Tues., Feb. 67 p.m.Indiana vs. Ohio State
Tues., Feb. 69 p.m.Michigan State vs. Minnesota
Tues., Feb. 137 p.m.Michigan vs. Illinois
Tues., Feb. 139 p.m.Ohio State vs. Wisconsin
Tues., Feb. 207 p.m.Iowa vs. Michigan State
Tues., Feb. 209 p.m.Maryland vs. Wisconsin
Tues., Feb. 277 p.m.Wisconsin vs. Indiana
Tues., Mar. 57 p.m.Purdue vs. Illinois
Wed., Mar. 136:30 p.m.Big Ten Tournament
Wed., Mar. 139 p.m.Big Ten Tournament

BIG TEN ON PEACOCK

Eligible students can sign-up for Peacock’s Student Discount offer, available for $1.99/month. For more information and to sign-up, click here.

NBCUniversal and the Big Ten Conference kicked off their new 7-year agreement last month on Saturday, Sept. 2, with two of college football’s top programs – Penn State and Michigan – opening their 2023 seasons with home games.

NBC Sports’ Big Ten Football package features B1G Saturday Night on NBC and Peacock – marking the first time ever that Big Ten Football will have a dedicated weekly primetime game on a national broadcast network – and nine exclusive games on Peacock.

Peacock simulstreams all of NBC Sports’ college football games and studio shows airing on the NBC broadcast network this season, including B1G Saturday Night and Notre Dame Football home games.

Peacock’s expansive programming offers the most live sports of any streamer in the United States, featuring live coverage including Big Ten Football, Notre Dame Football, Sunday Night Football, Olympic Games, Premier League, NASCAR, NTT IndyCar Series, and much more. Peacock also offers daily sports programming on the NBC Sports channel.

Last year, Peacock presented the inaugural ‘Peacock Classic’ between Baylor and Gonzaga on Nov. 30, 2022, marking the first men’s college basketball game live on the platform. On Nov. 10, 2022, the inaugural Citi Shamrock Classic between Notre Dame and California marked the first-ever live presentation of a women’s college basketball game on NBC and Peacock.

--NBC Sports--