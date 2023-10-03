PEACOCK IS EXCLUSIVE HOME OF 30+ BIG TEN MEN’S BASKETBALL GAMES FOR 2023-24 SEASON

Peacock Exclusive Schedule Features At Least Five Appearances Each by Indiana, Michigan, Michigan State, Ohio State, Purdue, and Wisconsin, With Every Big Ten School Making At Least One Appearance, PLUS Multiple Big Ten Tournament Games

Big Ten Conference Play on Peacock Begins with Doubleheader on Tuesday, Dec. 5, Featuring Wisconsin-Michigan State and Michigan-Indiana

STAMFORD, Conn. – Oct. 3, 2023 – Peacock is the exclusive home of more than 30 Big Ten Men’s Basketball games this season, with every Big Ten school making at least one appearance. Indiana, Michigan, Michigan State, Ohio State, Purdue, and Wisconsin will each make at least five appearances exclusively on Peacock. The Peacock schedule also includes interconference matchups between expected AP preseason Top 25 teams.

In addition, Peacock will exclusively stream multiple early-round games from the Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament.

Eligible students can sign-up for Peacock’s Student Discount offer, available for $1.99/month. For more information and to sign-up, click here.

KEY MATCHUPS AND STORIED RIVALRIES HEADLINE BIG TEN MEN’S BASKETBALL ON PEACOCK

The 2023-24 Big Ten Men’s Basketball schedule on Peacock is headlined by critical conference matchups, storied rivalries, and highly anticipated interconference games. Last season, the Big Ten Conference sent more teams (eight) to the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament than any conference.

Peacock’s exclusive Big Ten Men’s Basketball schedule tips off on Monday, Nov. 6, at 7 p.m. ET as the Rutgers Scarlet Knights face the Princeton Tigers in the inaugural ‘Jersey Jam’ from CURE Insurance Arena in Trenton, N.J.

Big Ten conference play on Peacock begins Tuesday, Dec. 5 with a doubleheader as the Michigan State Spartans host the Wisconsin Badgers at 7 p.m. ET and the Indiana Hoosiers visit the Michigan Wolverines at 9 p.m. ET.

The 2022-23 Big Ten champion Purdue Boilermakers and returning senior Zach Edey – the 2023 consensus National Player of the Year – will make their Peacock debut hosting the Arizona Wildcats on Saturday, Dec. 16, at 4:30 p.m. ET from Indianapolis’ Gainbridge Fieldhouse in a highly anticipated interconference matchup featuring two Top 10 teams from last season. Purdue won the Big Ten regular-season and Big Ten Tournament titles last season, earning a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. Arizona -- winners of the 2022-23 Pac-12 Tournament -- completed the season No. 8 in the AP poll and earned a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

The Big Ten on Peacock schedule also features some of college basketball’s most celebrated and intense rivalries , including:









Indiana hosting Purdue on Tuesday, Jan. 16, from Assembly Hall in a historic in-state showdown between last season’s top two teams in the Big Ten. Purdue finished the regular season as the No. 3 team in the AP ’s final Top 25 ranking last season, while Indiana was ranked No. 21. Michigan visiting Michigan State on Tuesday, Jan. 30, in an intrastate rivalry with roots dating back more than 100 years. Ohio State hosting Wisconsin on , Feb. 13, as the Buckeyes and Badgers meet after Ohio State defeated Wisconsin in last year’s Big Ten Tournament.



Purdue will make a school-high six regular-season appearances on Peacock this season, while Indiana, Minnesota, Ohio State, and Wisconsin will each appear five times on the platform. Each Big Ten school will make at least one appearance on Peacock this season.

Schools with at least four games exclusively on Peacock this season :

School Games Exclusively on Peacock Purdue 6 Indiana 5 Michigan State 5 Minnesota 5 Ohio State 5 Wisconsin 5 Michigan 4

WHAT TO WATCH FOR

Entering 2023-24, the Big Ten is loaded with exciting talent featuring returning players, incoming freshmen, and transfers.

The Big Ten had more AP All-Americans (four) than any conference last season – including Purdue’s returning senior Edey, a First-Team All-American and the consensus National Player of the Year, and three players who were selected in the 2023 NBA Draft: Indiana’s Trayce Jackson-Davis, Penn State’s Jalen Pickett, and Iowa’s Kris Murray.

The 7’4 Edey returns to the Boilermakers after averaging over 22 points and 12 rebounds per game last season, sweeping all six major Nation Player of the Year Awards. Illinois guard Terrence Shannon Jr. joins Edey as 2022-23 First-Team All-Big Ten players returning this season. Edey and Shannon Jr. will face off when Illinois hosts Purdue on March 5 at 7 p.m. ET exclusively on Peacock.

2023 High School All-Americans making their way to the Big Ten this year as incoming freshmen include Indiana’s Mackenzie Mgbako and Michigan State’s duo of Xavier Booker and Jeremy Fears, Jr.

Among transfers, Indiana center Kel’el Ware (No. 2) and Penn State guard Ace Baldwin (No. 18) were both ranked in the Top 20 student-athletes in this off-season’s transfer portal (according to 247Sports).

PEACOCK’S EXCLUSIVE SCHEDULE FOR THE 2023-24 BIG TEN MEN’S BASKETBALL SEASON :

Date Time (ET) Matchup Mon., Nov. 6 7 p.m. Princeton vs. Rutgers (Trenton, N.J.) Fri., Nov. 10 7 p.m. Texas A&M vs. Ohio State Fri., Nov. 10 7:30 p.m. UTSA vs. Minnesota Fri., Nov. 10 8 p.m. Alabama State vs. Iowa Fri., Nov. 10 9 p.m. Tennessee vs. Wisconsin Fri., Nov. 17 7 p.m. Morehead State vs. Penn State Sat., Nov. 18 2 p.m. USC Upstate vs. Minnesota Sat., Nov. 18 4 p.m. Oregon State vs. Nebraska (Sioux Falls, S.D.) Tues., Dec. 5 7 p.m. Wisconsin vs. Michigan State Tues., Dec. 5 9 p.m. Indiana vs. Michigan Sat., Dec. 16 4:30 p.m. Arizona vs. Purdue Thurs., Dec. 21 7 p.m. LeMoyne vs. Penn State Fri., Dec. 29 7 p.m. Maine vs. Minnesota Fri., Dec. 29 8 p.m. Jackson State vs. Northwestern Tues., Jan. 2 7 p.m. Purdue vs. Maryland Thurs., Jan. 4 7 p.m. Penn State vs. Michigan State Thurs., Jan. 4 9 p.m. Minnesota vs. Michigan Tues., Jan. 9 7 p.m. Indiana vs. Rutgers Tues., Jan. 9 9 p.m. Purdue vs. Nebraska Tues., Jan. 16 7 p.m. Purdue vs. Indiana Tues., Jan 23 7 p.m. Ohio State vs. Nebraska Tues., Jan 23 9 p.m. Michigan vs. Purdue Tues., Jan. 30 7 p.m. Illinois vs. Ohio State Tues., Jan. 30 9 p.m. Michigan vs. Michigan State Tues., Feb. 6 7 p.m. Indiana vs. Ohio State Tues., Feb. 6 9 p.m. Michigan State vs. Minnesota Tues., Feb. 13 7 p.m. Michigan vs. Illinois Tues., Feb. 13 9 p.m. Ohio State vs. Wisconsin Tues., Feb. 20 7 p.m. Iowa vs. Michigan State Tues., Feb. 20 9 p.m. Maryland vs. Wisconsin Tues., Feb. 27 7 p.m. Wisconsin vs. Indiana Tues., Mar. 5 7 p.m. Purdue vs. Illinois Wed., Mar. 13 6:30 p.m. Big Ten Tournament Wed., Mar. 13 9 p.m. Big Ten Tournament

BIG TEN ON PEACOCK

