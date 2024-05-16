2024 NCAA DIVISION I WOMEN’S GOLF NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP COVERAGE BEGINS MONDAY ON GOLF CHANNEL & PEACOCK

Women’s Individual National Championship Live Monday at 6 p.m. ET on GOLF Channel and Peacock

Women’s Team Match Play National Championship Final at Omni La Costa Resort & Spa Begins Wednesday at 6 p.m. ET on GOLF Channel and Peacock

2024 NCAA Division I Men’s Golf Championships will be Presented May 27-29 on GOLF Channel and Peacock

STAMFORD, Conn. – May 16, 2024 – Coverage of the 2024 NCAA Division I Women’s Golf Championship at Omni La Costa Resort & Spa in Carlsbad, Calif., begins Monday, May 20, on GOLF Channel and Peacock.

2024 NCAA DIVISION I WOMEN’S GOLF CHAMPIONSHIP

Coverage of the 2024 NCAA Division I Women’s Golf National Championship begins Monday, May 20, with the Women’s Individual Championship at 6 p.m. ET on GOLF Channel and Peacock. The last three Individual champions have come from Stanford, including Rose Zhang in 2022 and 2023, who became the first player to win the NCAA Women’s Individual National Championship twice.

The 2024 NCAA Division I Women’s Team National Championship will be presented live beginning Tuesday with the Quarterfinals at 1 p.m. ET and Semifinals at 6 p.m. ET on GOLF Channel and Peacock. Coverage concludes Wednesday with the final round live at 6 p.m. ET on GOLF Channel and Peacock. Defending team champion Wake Forest enters the championship as the No. 3 seed in the Bermuda Run Regional.

The championship format in Carlsbad will include 30 teams and six individuals completing 54 holes of stroke play. Then the top 15 teams along with the top nine individuals, not on an advancing team, compete for one additional day of stroke play to determine the top eight teams for match play competition and the 72-hole stroke play individual champion. The top eight teams then compete in match play for the team national championship to be decided May 22.

The 2024 NCAA Division I Men’s Golf Championships will be presented Monday, May 27, through Wednesday, May 29, and will award individual and team titles at Omni La Costa Resort & Spa in Carlsbad, Calif.

GOLF Channel & Peacock Broadcast Team

Play by Play : Bob Papa

: Analyst : Karen Stupples

: Holes : Steve Burkowski

: On-Course: Emilia Migliaccio / Julia Johnson

How To Watch – Monday, May 20 – Wednesday, May 22 (all times ET)

· TV – GOLF Channel

· Streaming – Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app

Day Event GOLF Channel/Peacock Monday Individual National Championship 6-10 p.m. Tuesday Team Match Play Quarterfinals 1-3:30 p.m. Team Match Play Semifinals 6-10 p.m. Wednesday Team Match Play National Championship 6-10 p.m.

2024 NCAA Division I Women’s Golf Championship Field:

Auburn Regional Site

1. Auburn

2. Oregon

3. North Carolina

T-4. South Carolina

T-4. Tulsa

Individual: Isabella McCauley, Minnesota

Bermuda Run Regional Site

1. Ole Miss

2. Texas

3. Wake Forest

4. Mississippi State

5. Oregon State

Individual: Bailey Davis, Tennessee

Bryan Regional Site

1. LSU

T2. Clemson

T2. SMU

4. Vanderbilt

5. Texas A&M

Individual: Carla Bernat, Kansas State

Cle Elum Regional Site

1. Stanford

2. Duke

3. Virginia

4. Arizona State

5. San Jose State

Individual: Jasmine Leovao, Long Beach State

East Lansing Regional Site

1. Southern California

2. Oklahoma State

3. Michigan State

4. Northwestern

5. Pepperdine

Individual: Lauren Beaudreau, Notre Dame

Las Vegas Regional Site:

1. Arkansas

2. Purdue

3. Baylor

4. UCLA

5. Florida State

Individual: Veronika Kedronova, Kent State

BROADCAST NOTES

Golf Central and Golf Today will provide pre- and post-championship coverage on GOLF Channel Monday-Wednesday.

and will provide pre- and post-championship coverage on GOLF Channel Monday-Wednesday. Golf Central coverage is anchored by Matt Adams , Amanda Blumenherst , Tripp Isenhour , Amy Rogers , Hailey Hunter and Bailey Chamblee

coverage is anchored by , , , , and Golf Today will be hosted by Damon Hack, Eamon Lynch and Adams, and be joined by Rogers, Hunter, and Chamblee.

Day Golf Today Golf Central Monday 4-6 p.m. 10-11 p.m. Tuesday 5-6 p.m. 10-11 p.m. Wednesday 4-6 p.m. 10-11 p.m.

Note: all times ET, post-round coverage begins following conclusion of play

All GOLF Channel coverage also streams on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app via authentication, giving consumers additional value to their subscription service, and making high-quality content available to MVPD customers both in and out of the home and on multiple platforms.

--NBC SPORTS--