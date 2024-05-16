2024 NCAA DIVISION I WOMEN’S GOLF NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP COVERAGE BEGINS MONDAY ON GOLF CHANNEL & PEACOCK
Women’s Individual National Championship Live Monday at 6 p.m. ET on GOLF Channel and Peacock
Women’s Team Match Play National Championship Final at Omni La Costa Resort & Spa Begins Wednesday at 6 p.m. ET on GOLF Channel and Peacock
2024 NCAA Division I Men’s Golf Championships will be Presented May 27-29 on GOLF Channel and Peacock
STAMFORD, Conn. – May 16, 2024 – Coverage of the 2024 NCAA Division I Women’s Golf Championship at Omni La Costa Resort & Spa in Carlsbad, Calif., begins Monday, May 20, on GOLF Channel and Peacock.
2024 NCAA DIVISION I WOMEN’S GOLF CHAMPIONSHIP
Coverage of the 2024 NCAA Division I Women’s Golf National Championship begins Monday, May 20, with the Women’s Individual Championship at 6 p.m. ET on GOLF Channel and Peacock. The last three Individual champions have come from Stanford, including Rose Zhang in 2022 and 2023, who became the first player to win the NCAA Women’s Individual National Championship twice.
The 2024 NCAA Division I Women’s Team National Championship will be presented live beginning Tuesday with the Quarterfinals at 1 p.m. ET and Semifinals at 6 p.m. ET on GOLF Channel and Peacock. Coverage concludes Wednesday with the final round live at 6 p.m. ET on GOLF Channel and Peacock. Defending team champion Wake Forest enters the championship as the No. 3 seed in the Bermuda Run Regional.
The championship format in Carlsbad will include 30 teams and six individuals completing 54 holes of stroke play. Then the top 15 teams along with the top nine individuals, not on an advancing team, compete for one additional day of stroke play to determine the top eight teams for match play competition and the 72-hole stroke play individual champion. The top eight teams then compete in match play for the team national championship to be decided May 22.
The 2024 NCAA Division I Men’s Golf Championships will be presented Monday, May 27, through Wednesday, May 29, and will award individual and team titles at Omni La Costa Resort & Spa in Carlsbad, Calif.
GOLF Channel & Peacock Broadcast Team
- Play by Play: Bob Papa
- Analyst: Karen Stupples
- Holes: Steve Burkowski
- On-Course: Emilia Migliaccio / Julia Johnson
How To Watch – Monday, May 20 – Wednesday, May 22 (all times ET)
· TV – GOLF Channel
· Streaming – Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app
|Day
|Event
|GOLF Channel/Peacock
|Monday
|Individual National Championship
|6-10 p.m.
|Tuesday
|Team Match Play Quarterfinals
|1-3:30 p.m.
|Team Match Play Semifinals
|6-10 p.m.
|Wednesday
|Team Match Play National Championship
|6-10 p.m.
2024 NCAA Division I Women’s Golf Championship Field:
Auburn Regional Site
1. Auburn
2. Oregon
3. North Carolina
T-4. South Carolina
T-4. Tulsa
Individual: Isabella McCauley, Minnesota
Bermuda Run Regional Site
1. Ole Miss
2. Texas
3. Wake Forest
4. Mississippi State
5. Oregon State
Individual: Bailey Davis, Tennessee
Bryan Regional Site
1. LSU
T2. Clemson
T2. SMU
4. Vanderbilt
5. Texas A&M
Individual: Carla Bernat, Kansas State
Cle Elum Regional Site
1. Stanford
2. Duke
3. Virginia
4. Arizona State
5. San Jose State
Individual: Jasmine Leovao, Long Beach State
East Lansing Regional Site
1. Southern California
2. Oklahoma State
3. Michigan State
4. Northwestern
5. Pepperdine
Individual: Lauren Beaudreau, Notre Dame
Las Vegas Regional Site:
1. Arkansas
2. Purdue
3. Baylor
4. UCLA
5. Florida State
Individual: Veronika Kedronova, Kent State
BROADCAST NOTES
- Golf Central and Golf Today will provide pre- and post-championship coverage on GOLF Channel Monday-Wednesday.
- Golf Central coverage is anchored by Matt Adams, Amanda Blumenherst, Tripp Isenhour, Amy Rogers, Hailey Hunter and Bailey Chamblee
- Golf Today will be hosted by Damon Hack, Eamon Lynch and Adams, and be joined by Rogers, Hunter, and Chamblee.
|Day
|Golf Today
|Golf Central
|Monday
|4-6 p.m.
|10-11 p.m.
|Tuesday
|5-6 p.m.
|10-11 p.m.
|Wednesday
|4-6 p.m.
|10-11 p.m.
Note: all times ET, post-round coverage begins following conclusion of play
All GOLF Channel coverage also streams on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app via authentication, giving consumers additional value to their subscription service, and making high-quality content available to MVPD customers both in and out of the home and on multiple platforms.
--NBC SPORTS--