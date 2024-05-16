CARA BANKS, LAURA BRITT, TRENNI CASEY, LINDSAY CZARNIAK, CAROLYN MANNO & KATHRYN TAPPEN TO HOST USA NETWORK, CNBC, AND E! COVERAGE OF OLYMPIC GAMES PARIS 2024

Opening Ceremony of the Paris Olympics is Friday, July 26, on NBC, Peacock, and Telemundo

STAMFORD, Conn. – May 16, 2024 – Cara Banks, Laura Britt, Trenni Casey, Lindsay Czarniak, Carolyn Manno, and Kathryn Tappen will serve as hosts for NBCUniversal’s coverage of Olympic Games Paris 2024 on USA Network, CNBC, and E!, it was announced today. The Opening Ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympics is Friday, July 26 on NBC, Peacock, and Telemundo.

NBCU’s coverage on USA Network, CNBC, and E! is expected to include Team USA men’s and women’s basketball, soccer, and volleyball, as well as swimming, gymnastics, and track & field, and much more. More programming details about coverage on these networks will be announced soon.

“We are excited to have an experienced group of hosts to present the most compelling stories, news, and interviews as we take viewers from event to event throughout the Games,” said Rebecca Chatman, Vice President and Coordinating Producer, NBC Olympics Production.

USA NETWORK, CNBC, & E! HOSTS:

Cara Banks (CNBC/E!)

· 2nd Olympics with NBC Sports, previously serving as a host on NBCSN for the Tokyo Olympics

· Joined GOLF Channel in 2015 and serves as host of GOLF Channel’s Golf Central pre- and post-round coverage and Golf Central Live From the Majors. Previously was a co-host of Morning Drive

· Interviewer and reporter for NBC Sports’ PGA TOUR coverage and has hosted Chasing Gold, Premier League coverage, and the Stifel Snow Show

Laura Britt (CNBC/E!)

· Making NBC Olympics debut

· Since 2018, has served as host and reporter for NBC Sports Bay Area and NBC Sports California, covering northern California sports including the San Francisco 49ers, San Francisco Giants, Golden State Warriors, Sacramento Kings, San Jose Sharks, and Oakland Athletics

· Previously, was host and reporter at Stadium (2017-2018) in Chicago and 120 Sports (2013-2017), and was a morning show anchor and sports reporter/anchor at FOX 40 (2010-12) in Jackson, Miss.

Trenni Casey (CNBC/E!)

· 5th assignment with NBC Olympics, previously serving as a reporter in Sochi, Rio, PyeongChang, and Tokyo

· A host and reporter with NBC Sports Boston since 2012, she currently hosts Arbella Early Edition weeknights at 6 p.m. ET, featuring discussions with the best voices in Boston sports

· Previously worked for MLB Network, ABC Sports, and Big Ten Network

Lindsay Czarniak (USA Network)

· 5th assignment for NBC Olympics, previously serving as a host for the 2022 Beijing Olympics, co-host of the On Her Turf show on Peacock for the Tokyo Olympics, sportsdesk reporter at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, and reporter at the 2006 Torino Olympics

· Previously, served as host, anchor, reporter and correspondent for NBC Sports, ESPN, FOX Sports, CBS, and CNN

· Her podcast, Lunch with Lindsay, features discussion with major figures in sports, music, and entertainment

Carolyn Manno (USA Network)

· 7th Olympics assignment for NBC Olympics and fifth as a host. Previously was a CNBC host for the 2022 Beijing Olympics, Olympic Channel host for Tokyo Olympics, an NBCSN host for the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics and 2016 Rio Olympics, freestyle skiing reporter at 2014 Sochi Olympics, and a multi-event reporter at the 2012 London Olympics.

· Served as a sled hockey reporter (2022) and studio host (2021, 2018, 2016 and 2014) for NBC Sports’ Paralympic coverage

· This past season, served as host for Big Ten Women’s Basketball on Peacock. Previously worked across numerous NBC Sports events, including NFL, NASCAR, and horse racing

· Currently a reporter and host at CNN, host of American Kennel Club’s digital streaming platform, and appears on WNBC in New York.

Kathryn Tappen (USA Network)

· 6th assignment for NBC Olympics, after hosting on USA Network at the Tokyo Olympics, serving as a hockey host for the 2022 Beijing Olympics, 2018 PyeongChang Olympics, and 2014 Sochi Olympics, and as the beach volleyball reporter at the 2016 Rio Olympics

· Tappen, who joined NBC Sports in 2014, is the sideline reporter for Big Ten Saturday Night – primetime Big Ten Football on NBC and Peacock

· Currently serves as host for NHL Network and reporter on Turner Sports’ NHL coverage and “The Match”

· Previously, Tappen was the sideline reporter for Notre Dame Football on NBC (2014-21) and hosted studio coverage in South Bend. She also was a host on NBC’s NHL coverage for eight seasons and has served as a sideline reporter on NBC’s regular season and postseason NFL games (including Super Bowl LVI).



***

In Paris this summer, the world’s greatest athletes will compete against the backdrop of one of the most beautiful cities in the world where the modern Olympic Games were conceived 130 years ago. This will be the third time Paris has hosted the Olympics (1900 and 1924), tying London for the most as a Summer Games host. Los Angeles (1932, 1984) will tie those two cities when it hosts the first Summer Games in the U.S. in 32 years in 2028.

The organizers of Paris 2024 are reimagining the Games to make them more accessible to the public and to showcase their city to the world. In a first, competitions will be held amidst iconic Parisian landmarks – beach volleyball at the Eiffel Tower, equestrian at the Palace of Versailles, and urban sports at Place de la Concorde.

The NBC broadcast network and streaming service Peacock will be the company’s primary platforms for its coverage of the Olympic Games Paris 2024, scheduled for July 26-Aug. 11, 2024. Click here for more linear programming information and here for more about the Olympic experience on Peacock.

NBC and Peacock will present live coverage of the Opening Ceremony on Friday, July 26, beginning at Noon ET. Telemundo will provide Spanish-language coverage beginning at 1 p.m. ET. Primetime coverage will begin at 7:30 p.m. ET/PT on NBC and Peacock

NBCU owns the U.S. media rights to the Olympic Games through 2032, which are scheduled for Paris (2024), Milan Cortina (2026), Los Angeles (2028) and Brisbane (2032). The host city for the 2030 Olympic Winter Games has not yet been chosen.

ABOUT NBCUNIVERSAL

NBCUniversal is one of the world’s leading media and entertainment companies. We create world-class content, which we distribute across our portfolio of film, television, and streaming, and bring to life through our theme parks and consumer experiences. We own and operate leading entertainment and news brands, including NBC, NBC News, MSNBC, CNBC, NBC Sports, Telemundo, NBC Local Stations, Bravo, USA Network, and Peacock, our premium ad-supported streaming service. We produce and distribute premier filmed entertainment and programming through Universal Filmed Entertainment Group and Universal Studio Group, and have world-renowned theme parks and attractions through Universal Destinations & Experiences. NBCUniversal is a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation. Visit www.nbcuniversal.com for more information.





-- PARIS OLYMPICS --