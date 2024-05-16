MIKE TIRICO AND DANICA PATRICK RETURN TO HOST NBC SPORTS’ COVERAGE OF 108TH INDIANAPOLIS 500 PRESENTED BY GAINBRIDGE

Leigh Diffey, Townsend Bell and James Hinchcliffe Return to Call Indy 500

Jimmie Johnson Joins Tirico and Patrick For Pre-Race Coverage and Race Coverage Atop Peacock Pit Box on Pit Lane

Tirico, Patrick, Diffey, and Bell Covering Race for Sixth Consecutive Year

108th Indianapolis 500 Presented by Gainbridge on Sunday, May 26; Pre-Race Coverage Begins at 11 a.m. ET on NBC and Peacock

STAMFORD, Conn. – May 16, 2024 – With less than two weeks to go, NBC Sports has announced its team of race and studio commentators for its comprehensive coverage of the 108th Running of the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge at 11 a.m. ET on Sunday, May 26, on NBC and Peacock.

Host Mike Tirico and studio analyst Danica Patrick return to NBC Sports’ Indianapolis 500 coverage for the sixth consecutive year, contributing to pre-race, in-race, and post-race coverage. One of the most versatile voices in sports, Tirico will be the primetime host of NBCUniversal’s coverage of this summer’s Paris Olympics and is the play-by-play voice of Sunday Night Football among other assignments. Patrick, one of motorsports’ most popular personalities, is a former INDYCAR and NASCAR driver who became the first woman to lead laps and earn a top-five finish in the Indianapolis 500 in 2005 and boasts six career to-ten finishes in the event.

Seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion and former Indy 500 competitor Jimmie Johnson will join NBC Sports’ pre-race and race coverage alongside Tirico and Patrick. After the broadcast, Johnson will fly to Charlotte Motor Speedway to drive in the NASCAR Coca-Cola 600, becoming the first person to complete the broadcast-driver double. Previously, Johnson contributed to NBC Sports’ studio coverage for The Greatest Spectacle in Racing in 2021.

For the sixth consecutive year, “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing” will be called by NBC Sports’ lead INDYCAR play-by-play voice Leigh Diffey and analyst Townsend Bell, with analyst James Hinchcliffe in his third consecutive year of duty. Bell and Hinchcliffe have 21 Indy 500 starts between them.

Marty Snider, Dillon Welch, Dave Burns, and Kevin Lee will serve as pit reporters. Former NASCAR driver Jeff Burton and Kim Coon will serve as roaming reporters throughout the broadcast, sharing the history and atmosphere of one of the most iconic raceways in the United States.

Coverage of the 2024 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season continues tomorrow with Indy 500 Practice at Noon ET exclusively on Peacock. Click here for more information on NBC Sports’ comprehensive coverage of INDYCAR’s famed Month of May schedule.

