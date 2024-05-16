BRYCE YOUNG, ANTHONY RICHARDSON, AND SAM DARNOLD CONTINUE CHRIS SIMMS’ TOP 40 QUARTERBACK COUNTDOWN, NOW ON “CHRIS SIMMS UNBUTTONED” AND “PRO FOOTBALL TALK”

Simms’ Top 40 QB Countdown Continues with Nos. 35-31 and Culminates with the Top Four on Monday, June 10; In-Depth Breakdowns for Each Ranking Weekly on Chris Simms Unbuttoned Podcast

Ryan Tannehill (No. 31), Anthony Richardson (No. 32), Sam Darnold (No. 33), Bryce Young (No. 34), and Jameis Winston (No. 35)

“His skillset alone makes defenses change the way they play. Sky’s the limit.”– Simms on Richardson at No. 32

“Arguably the best big-play backup QB in the NFL. But there’s a DGAF aspect that you can’t completely trust.”– Simms on Winston at No. 35

STAMFORD, Conn. – May 16, 2024 – Over the course of the next month, NBC Sports’ Chris Simms unveils his list of the top 40 quarterbacks in the NFL on the Chris Simms Unbuttoned podcast and on “PFT Live.” Highlighting Simms’ second set of rankings are 2023 first overall draft pick Bryce Young, 2023 fourth overall pick Anthony Richardson, and potential Vikings starting quarterback Sam Darnold.

Continuing the countdown, Simms unveiled his quarterbacks ranked 35-31:

For Hire Throwbacks 31. Ryan Tannehill, Free Agent 36. Jacoby Brissett, New England The Young & The Reckless 37. Joe Flacco, Indianapolis 32. Anthony Richardson, Indianapolis Backup+ 33. Sam Darnold, Minnesota 38. Kenny Pickett, Philadelphia 34. Bryce Young, Carolina 39. Gardner Minshew, Las Vegas 35. Jameis Winston, Cleveland 40. Jarrett Stidham, Denver

Beginning earlier this week and culminating Monday, June 10 with his top four quarterbacks, Simms will unveil a group of quarterbacks on each Chris Simms Unbuttoned episode and discuss his rankings on “PFT Live” with Mike Florio.

Simms, a third-round pick of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 2003 NFL Draft who played eight NFL seasons, will also offer in-depth player breakdowns and rankings explanations throughout each week on Chris Simms Unbuttoned.

Simms has had recent success in projecting quarterbacks – including naming C.J. Stroud, who was named AP’s Offensive Rookie of the Year following his first season with the Houston Texans, as his top QB prospect in 2023. Additionally, Simms has named Patrick Mahomes as his most exciting prospect in 2017, Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen as his top-two QBs in 2018, and Justin Herbert as his No. 2 QB in 2020.

The rankings will continue Monday, May 20, with numbers 30-25 on the next episode of Chris Simms Unbuttoned.

The following are highlights from this week’s edition of Chris Simms Unbuttoned:

No. 35: Jameis Winston, Cleveland Browns

“Arguably the best big-play backup QB in the NFL. He’s a little bit Joe Flacco-ish. If he has to come in, he can open up some eyes and make some big play. He is going to stand in the pocket, he is not going to flinch at all, and he is always looking to push the ball down the field, always. But there’s a DGAF aspect that you can’t completely trust.”

No. 34: Bryce Young, Carolina Panthers

“Great natural feel for the QB position. (Young) sees the field pretty well, he moves in the pocket the appropriate way, he finds little lines and things to step into. He has very good anticipation, he’s a pretty good short game thrower, he’s got a lot of little different quick slick releases…but there are too many games where he’s overwhelmed, and that scares me.”

No. 33: Sam Darnold, Minnesota Vikings

“(Darnold) can still be a starting quarterback in the NFL. He still has starting-caliber physical traits, especially his quick release. He’s an A+ intermediate short-game thrower. His athleticism is kind of eye-popping, in the sense of how quick his feet are, and he does run better than you think he does. But he’s been in bad situations that expose his mechanical flaws.”

No. 32: Anthony Richardson, Indianapolis Colts

“The specimen, they built him in a lab. His skillset alone makes defenses change the way they play. He will put fear into a defensive coordinator’s approach and their whole week due to his big play ability. His big arm shows you the traits are there to play quarterback. Sky’s the limit. But we obviously need to see him play more.”

No. 31: Ryan Tannehill, Free Agent

“If (Tannehill) has a system and a little talent around him, he can move the offense and play quarterback. He’s not the guy who’s going to make backyard plays. But you see when he does have a little protection, he makes it happen every time. He can’t do the above-and-beyond anymore. But if you give him a few pieces, he can still get it done, especially downfield.”

To listen to the full player breakdowns on Chris Simms Unbuttoned, click here.

