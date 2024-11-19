JUJU WATKINS AND NO. 3 USC HOST HANNAH HIDALGO AND NO. 6 NOTRE DAME THIS SATURDAY, NOV. 23 AT 4 P.M. ET, HEADLINING COLLEGE BASKETBALL COVERAGE THIS WEEK ACROSS NBC AND PEACOCK

First Two Episodes of New, Original Docu-Series “On the Rise: JuJu Watkins,” to Premiere this Saturday, Nov. 23 at 3 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock, Leading into USC-Notre Dame at 4 p.m. ET

This Week’s Men’s Basketball Coverage Begins Tonight with Penn-Villanova in a Philadelphia “Big 5” Matchup at 7 p.m. ET and Samford at Michigan State at 8 p.m. ET Exclusively on Peacock

Dylan Harper and No. 24 Rutgers Host the Merrimack Warriors Tomorrow at 8 p.m. ET in First Game of Big Ten Men’s Basketball Doubleheader on Peacock

NBC Sports FAST Channel to Stream Live All Six Games in Inaugural WBCA Showcase College Women’s Basketball Event Beginning Thursday with Georgia vs. Tulsa at 5 p.m. ET

STAMFORD, Conn. – Nov. 19, 2024 – JuJu Watkins and the No. 3 USC Trojans host Hannah Hidalgo and the No. 6 Notre Dame Fighting Irish this Saturday, Nov. 23 at 4 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock from the Galen Center in Los Angeles, Calif., headlining this week’s college basketball coverage across NBC and Peacock.

Leading into Notre Dame-USC, the first two episodes of the new, original documentary series “On the Rise: JuJu Watkins,” will premiere at 3 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. Throughout six episodes, JuJu, her family and friends provide an exclusive look into the USC Trojans guard’s life and journey on and off the court.

USC and Notre Dame meet this Saturday in a top-six matchup after the Trojans advanced to the Elite Eight and the Irish advanced to the Sweet 16 in the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament last season. The Trojans defeated CSUN, 124-39, on Friday to move to 4-0 as Watkins scored 21 points and recorded a career-high nine assists. The Fighting Irish (4-0) beat Lafayette, 91-55, on Sunday behind Hidalgo’s 29 points and guard Olivia Miles’ 20 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists.

Zora Stephenson (play-by-play), LaChina Robinson (analyst), and Isis Young (sideline reporter) will call the game live from the Galen Center. Notre Dame-USC kicks off a big day for both schools on NBC and Peacock with the No. 8 Fighting Irish football team taking on No. 24 Army at Yankee Stadium (7 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock) followed by USC-UCLA (10:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock) from the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif.

This week’s men’s basketball coverage begins tonight with Penn visiting Villanova in a Philadelphia intra-city “Big 5” matchup at 7 p.m. ET as well as Samford-Michigan State tipping off at 8 p.m. ET, both exclusively on Peacock. Coverage continues Wednesday with a Big Ten Men’s Basketball doubleheader featuring No. 24 Rutgers hosting Merrimack (8 p.m. ET on Peacock) and San Jose State visiting USC (10 p.m. ET on Peacock).

No. 24 Rutgers enters Wednesday’s game with a 3-0 record after defeating Monmouth, 98-81, on Friday behind freshman Dylan Harper’s 20-point performance, his third straight game with 20 or more points to start his career. Merrimack fell to Princeton, 68-57, last Sunday as sophomore guard Bud Clark recorded a game-high 24 points.

For tonight’s coverage, Justin Kutcher (play-by-play) and John Giannini (analyst) will call Penn-Villanova while Jac Collinsworth (play-by-play) and Stephen Bardo (analyst) are set to call Samford-Michigan State. Tomorrow, Rutgers-Merrimack will be called by Jason Knapp (play-by-play) and Nik Stauskas (analyst) followed by Ted Robinson (play-by-play) and Darren Collison on the call for San Jose State at USC.

Also this week, the NBC Sports FAST Channel will be the home of the inaugural Women’s Basketball Coaches Association Showcase, beginning this Thursday with Georgia-Tulsa at 5 p.m. ET. The NBC Sports FAST Channel, which is available on Peacock as well as all major FAST channel distributors, will stream all six games in the three-day college women’s basketball event live from ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida.

On Friday, the Wichita State Shockers take on the St. Louis Billikens in the NABC Hall of Fame Classic from the T-Mobile Center, in Kansas City, Mo., at 10:30 p.m. ET on the NBC Sports FAST Channel.

This week’s college basketball schedule exclusively on Peacock (all times ET) :

Date Time Game/Program Tues., Nov. 19 7 p.m. Penn vs. Villanova (M) Tues., Nov. 19 8 p.m. Samford vs. Michigan State (M) Wed., Nov. 20 8 p.m. Merrimack vs. No. 24 Rutgers (M) Wed., Nov. 20 10 p.m. San Jose State vs. USC (M) Thurs., Nov. 21 5 p.m. Georgia vs. Tulsa (W)^ Thurs., Nov. 21 7:30 p.m. Penn State vs. Marshall (W)^ Fri., Nov. 22 10:30 p.m. Wichita State vs. St. Louis (M)^ Sat., Nov. 23 Noon Tulsa vs. Marshall (W)^ Sat., Nov. 23 2:30 p.m. Georgia vs. Penn State (W)^ Sat., Nov. 23 3 p.m. On the Rise: JuJu Watkins* Sat., Nov. 23 3:30 p.m. On the Rise: JuJu Watkins* Sat., Nov. 23 4 p.m. No. 6 Notre Dame vs. No. 3 USC (W)* Sun., Nov. 24 1 p.m. USF vs. Louisville (W)^ Sun., Nov. 24 3:30 p.m. Mississippi State vs. Jacksonville (W)^

*Also on NBC

^Available on NBC Sports FAST Channel

GOT NEXT WITH MEGHAN & ZORA

On the most recent episode of Got Next with Meghan & Zora, hosted by NBC Sports commentators and former college basketball players Zora Stephenson and Meghan McKeown, Meghan and Zora preview the Notre Dame-USC showdown and speak with Notre Dame’s Olivia Miles on her return to the court, chemistry with teammate Hannah Hidalgo, and more.

Got Next with Meghan & Zora sees the duo talk all things women’s basketball, ranging from college to WNBA, on a weekly basis. Tune in for their analysis, news, and top stories, joined by guests to break it all down and share some laughs. Click here for more.



