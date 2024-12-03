NO. 11 WISCONSIN HOSTS MICHIGAN TONIGHT AT 9 P.M. ET EXCLUSIVELY ON PEACOCK, HEADLINING BIG TEN MEN’S BASKETBALL DOUBLEHEADER

Tonight’s Big Ten Men’s Basketball Doubleheader Tips Off with Northwestern Visiting Iowa at 7 p.m. ET on Peacock

Big Ten College Countdown Pregame Show Begins Tonight on Peacock at 6:30 p.m. ET

Episode Four of New, Original Docu-Series “On the Rise: JuJu Watkins” Available this Saturday, Dec. 7 Exclusively on Peacock

Eligible Students Can Sign-Up to Receive Special Peacock Student Discount Offer for $1.99/Month

STAMFORD, Conn. – Dec. 3, 2024 – The No. 11 Wisconsin Badgers (8-0) host the Michigan Wolverines (6-1) at 9 p.m. ET tonight, headlining a Peacock-exclusive Big Ten men’s basketball doubleheader.

Wisconsin, one of two remaining undefeated teams in the Big Ten (Oregon), defeated the Chicago State Cougars, 74-53, on Saturday behind guard John Tonje’s 22 points. Michigan topped Xavier, 78-53, last Wednesday for its fifth consecutive win as forward Daniel Wolf recorded a 20-point, 14-rebound double-double. Noah Eagle (play-by-play) and Robbie Hummel (analyst) will call the game live from the Kohl Center in Madison, Wisc., tonight.

At 7 p.m. ET tonight, the Northwestern Wildcats (6-2) visit the Iowa Hawkeyes (6-1) live exclusively on Peacock. Northwestern bounced back from a 71-69 defeat to Butler on Thanksgiving Day with a 66-61 victory at UNLV on Friday. Wildcats guard Brooks Barnhizer, who is averaging 20 points per game this season, recorded 23 points, nine rebounds, and six assists in the win. Iowa defeated USC Upstate, 110-77, last Tuesday as guard Brock Harding scored 20 points and dished out 10 assists. Paul Burmeister (play-by-play) and Stephen Bardo (analyst) will call the action live from Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.

Tonight’s coverage begins with Big Ten College Countdown at 6:30 p.m. ET on Peacock, featuring host Ahmed Fareed alongside analysts Jordan Cornette and Josh Pastner.

This Saturday, Dec. 7, the fourth episode of the new, original documentary series “On the Rise: JuJu Watkins,” will premiere exclusively Peacock. Throughout six episodes, JuJu, her family and friends provide an exclusive look into the USC Trojans guard’s life and journey on and off the court.

Also on Saturday, NBC Sports’ coverage of the Atlantic 10 men’s basketball season tips off when the Loyola Chicago Ramblers host the South Florida Bulls at Joseph J. Gentile Arena in Chicago, Ill., at 12:30 p.m. ET on USA Network. Mike Corey (play-by-play) and Tim McCormick (analyst) will call the matchup live.

This week’s men’s college basketball schedule across NBC Sports (all times ET) :



Date

Time

Game

Platform/Network

Tues., Dec. 3

7 p.m.

Northwestern vs. Iowa

Peacock

Tues., Dec. 3

9 p.m.

Michigan vs. Wisconsin

Peacock

Sat., Dec. 7

12:30 p.m.

South Florida vs. Loyola Chicago

USA Network



GOT NEXT WITH MEGHAN & ZORA

On the most recent episode of Got Next with Meghan & Zora, hosted by NBC Sports commentators and former college basketball players Zora Stephenson and Meghan McKeown, the hosts discuss Notre Dame and UCLA pulling off upsets, USC falling out of the top five, and more.

Got Next with Meghan & Zora sees the duo talk all things women’s basketball, ranging from college to WNBA, on a weekly basis. Tune in for their analysis, news, and top stories, joined by guests to break it all down and share some laughs. Click here for more.

NBC SPORTS’ 2024-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL COVERAGE

NBC Sports’ 2024-25 college basketball season schedule features a record 150-plus games from the Big Ten (men’s and women’s), BIG EAST (men’s), and Atlantic 10 (men’s and women’s) live on Peacock, NBC, and USA Network. Throughout the season, Peacock will exclusively stream more than 120 games live. Click here for more.

Eligible students can sign-up for Peacock’s Student Discount offer, available for $1.99/month. For more information and to sign-up, click here.

Peacock’s expansive sports programming features live coverage including Big Ten Football and Basketball, Sunday Night Football, Notre Dame Football, Big East men’s basketball, Olympic and Paralympic Games, Premier League, NASCAR, golf, NBA and WNBA coming in 2025-26, and much more. Peacock also offers daily sports programming on the NBC Sports channel.

– NBC Sports –