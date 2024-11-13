NO. 2 ALABAMA VS. NO. 13 PURDUE & NO. 9 ARIZONA AT WISCONSIN THIS FRIDAY HIGHLIGHT BIG TEN MEN’S BASKETBALL QUADRUPLEHEADER EXCLUSIVELY ON PEACOCK

Four Ranked Teams in Action this Weekend Exclusively on Peacock:

- No. 2 Alabama vs. No. 13 Purdue (Friday, 7 p.m. ET)

- No. 9 Arizona vs. Wisconsin (Friday, 9 p.m. ET)

- South Carolina vs. No. 16 Indiana (Saturday, 3 p.m. ET)

Georgetown Hosts Notre Dame this Saturday at 1 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock

Jalen Rose Joins NBC Sports’ College Basketball Coverage , Debuting this Friday as an Analyst on Big Ten College Countdown at 6:30 p.m. ET on Peacock

Noah Eagle to Call Two Games in Wisconsin Featuring Top 10 Teams in Basketball and Football on Back-to-Back Nights this Weekend

STAMFORD, Conn. – Nov. 13, 2024 – Peacock’s exclusive Big Ten Men’s Basketball schedule continues with a quadrupleheader this Friday, Nov. 15, featuring 2024-25 Big Ten Preseason Player of the Year Braden Smith and No. 13 Purdue hosting No. 2 Alabama at 7 p.m. ET and 2023-24 Pac-12 Player of the Year Caleb Love and No. 9 Arizona visiting Wisconsin at 9 p.m. ET.

Purdue and Alabama meet this Friday in a top-15 matchup after both teams advanced to the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament Final Four last season. The Boilermakers defeated Yale, 92-84, on Monday to move to 3-0 as Smith scored 22 points and added nine rebounds and six assists. The Crimson Tide (3-0) beat McNeese State, 72-64, earlier this week behind senior forward Grant Nelson’s 22 points and eight rebounds.

Paul Burmeister (play-by-play), Robbie Hummel (analyst), who was a three-time First Team All-Big Ten selection at Purdue, and Caroline Pineda (sideline reporter) will call the game live from Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind.

Wisconsin enters Friday’s game with a 4-0 record after defeating Appalachian State, 87-56, on Sunday. Arizona (2-0) topped Old Dominion, 102-44, last Saturday as 12 players scored for the Wildcats.

Wisconsin-Arizona will be called Noah Eagle (play-by-play) and Stephen Bardo (analyst) live from the Kohl Center in Madison, Wisc. The following night, Eagle will be on the call for the Wisconsin football team hosting No. 1 Oregon on Big Ten Saturday Night (7:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock) alongside Todd Blackledge and Kathryn Tappen.

Friday’s quadrupleheader exclusively on Peacock also features Virginia Tech visiting Penn State at 7:30 p.m. ET from Baltimore, Md., and Northwestern hosting Eastern Illinois at 8 p.m. ET.

Coverage on Friday begins with the Big Ten College Countdown pregame show at 6:30 p.m. ET on Peacock, featuring the NBC Sports debut of Jalen Rose as an analyst alongside Jordan Cornette and Josh Pastner. As a member of Michigan’s famed Fab Five, Rose helped lead the Wolverines to back-to-back National Championship game appearances in 1992 and 1993 as a freshman and sophomore. He was a First-Team All-Big Ten selection in 1994 and was drafted by the Denver Nuggets with the 13th overall pick of the 1994 NBA Draft. He played 14 seasons in the NBA and was a basketball analyst at ESPN from 2007-2023.

This Saturday, Nov. 16, Georgetown hosts Notre Dame in a non-conference matchup live on NBC and Peacock at 1 p.m. ET. Then at 3 p.m. ET on Saturday, No. 16 Indiana host South Carolina at 3 p.m. ET exclusively on Peacock.

This week’s men’s college basketball schedule exclusively on Peacock (all times ET) :

Date Time Game Commentators Fri., Nov. 15 7 p.m. No. 2 Alabama vs. No. 13 Purdue Paul Burmeister, Robbie Hummel, Caroline Pineda Fri., Nov. 15 7:30 p.m. Virginia Tech vs. Penn State Jason Knapp, Nik Stauskas Fri., Nov. 15 8 p.m. Eastern Illinois vs. Northwestern Kevin Lee, Tre Demps Fri., Nov. 15 9 p.m. No. 9 Arizona vs. Wisconsin Noah Eagle, Stephen Bardo Sat., Nov. 16 1 p.m. Notre Dame vs. Georgetown* John Fanta, Donny Marshall Sat., Nov. 16 3 p.m. South Carolina vs. No. 16 Indiana Paul Burmeister, Robbie Hummel *Also, on NBC

NBC SPORTS’ 2024-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL COVERAGE

NBC Sports’ 2024-25 college basketball season schedule features a record 150-plus games from the Big Ten (men’s and women’s), BIG EAST (men’s), and Atlantic 10 (men’s and women’s) live on Peacock, NBC, and USA Network. Throughout the season, Peacock will exclusively stream more than 120 games live. Click here for more.

