NO. 1 OREGON AND DILLON GABRIEL VISIT WISCONSIN ON BIG TEN SATURDAY NIGHT, HEADLINING COLLEGE FOOTBALL DOUBLEHEADER ON NBC AND PEACOCK THIS SATURDAY, NOV. 16

STAMFORD, Conn. – Nov. 13, 2024 – Heisman hopeful quarterback Dillon Gabriel and the No. 1 Oregon Ducks visit the Wisconsin Badgers in primetime on Big Ten Saturday Night, this Saturday, Nov. 16 at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. Coverage begins with Big Ten College Countdown at 7 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

On Saturday afternoon, the No. 8 Notre Dame Fighting Irish and quarterback Riley Leonard host the Virginia Cavaliers at 3:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. Coverage begins with College Countdown at 3 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

Big Ten Saturday Night , 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock: No. 1 Oregon at Wisconsin

This week’s Big Ten Saturday Night matchup features the unbeaten Oregon Ducks visiting the Wisconsin Badgers at 7:30 p.m. ET from Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisc. Pregame coverage begins with Big Ten College Countdown at 7 p.m. ET.

The Ducks defeated the Maryland Terrapins, 39-18, last week to reach 10-0 for the third time in program history. Gabriel threw for 183 yards and three touchdowns. Gabriel has 179 total touchdowns in his college career, breaking Case Keenum’s NCAA record (178), which stood since 2011. Wide receiver Evan Stewart added 55 receiving yards and a touchdown on six receptions, while running back Noah Whittington led the Ducks in rushing with 77 yards on 13 carries.

The Badgers fell to the Iowa Hawkeyes, 42-10, last week. Running backs Tawee Walker and freshman Darrion Dupree each ran for 52 yards in the loss. Wide receiver Vinny Anthony II had four catches for 61 yards in the matchup.

The all-time series between Oregon and Wisconsin is tied 3-3, with the Ducks looking for their fourth consecutive win over the Badgers this Saturday.

Oregon returns to Big Ten Saturday Night on NBC and Peacock for the first time since its thrilling 32-31 victory over Ohio State on Big Ten Saturday Night on Oct. 12, which drew the largest primetime audience for a regular season Big Ten conference football game since 2008 (10.4 million viewers). For more information, click here.

Oregon at Wisconsin will be called by Noah Eagle (play-by-play), Todd Blackledge (analyst), and Kathryn Tappen (sidelines). Three-time Super Bowl referee Terry McAulay serves as the rules analyst.

The night before Oregon-Wisconsin, Eagle will handle college basketball play-by-play from Madison as Wisconsin hosts the No. 9 Arizona Wildcats (9 p.m. ET, exclusively on Peacock) alongside analyst Stephen Bardo.

3:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock: Virginia at No. 8 Notre Dame

Earlier on Saturday, the No. 8 Notre Dame Fighting Irish put their College Football Playoff hopes on the line when they host the Virginia Cavaliers at 3:30 p.m. ET from Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Ind.

The Fighting Irish defeated the Florida State Seminoles, 52-3, for their seventh consecutive win. Leonard led Notre Dame with 215 passing yards and a passing touchdown, while adding another two touchdowns on the ground. The Notre Dame defense dominated in the matchup, recording a season-high eight sacks. Defensive lineman Rylie Mills led the team with a career-high three sacks.

The Cavaliers snapped a three-game losing streak on Saturday, defeating then-No. 23 Pittsburgh, 24-19. Running back Xavier Brown led Virginia with 68 rushing yards and a touchdown, while fellow running back Kobe Pace added 52 rushing yards and a score. Notre Dame transfer Chris Tyree led the Cavaliers in receiving with 42 yards in the win. Safety Jonas Sanker led the defense with a blocked field-goal attempt and an interception.

Virginia at Nore Dame will be called by Dan Hicks (play-by-play), Jason Garrett (analyst), and Zora Stephenson (sidelines). Former Big Ten referee Reggie Smith serves as the rules analyst.

Preceding Virginia-Notre Dame, the Fighting Irish men’s basketball team visits the Georgetown Hoyas in an interconference showdown on NBC and Peacock at 1 p.m. ET.

Big Ten College Countdown and College Countdown on NBC and Peacock

NBC Sports’ Big Ten College Countdown studio show begins at 7 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock on Saturday. The Big Ten College Countdown team – Maria Taylor hosting alongside analysts Chris Simms, Joshua Perry, Colt McCoy, and Jordan Cornette, and college football insider Nicole Auerbach in studio, with host Ahmed Fareed and analysts Matt Cassel and Michael Robinson on-site in Madison – will preview the upcoming game and provide news and commentary on the day in college football.

Big Ten College Countdown will lead into Big Ten games on NBC/Peacock. In addition, College Countdown will lead into Notre Dame Football games on NBC/Peacock.

NBC Sports College Football Podcasts :

B1G Talk with Todd and Noah, hosted by Todd Blackledge and Noah Eagle, sees the two personalities dive into the new-look Big Ten conference, covering the key storylines in college football across the largest conference in the nation as well as the matchups headlining Big Ten Saturday Night. They’ll also analyze impact players and performances every Wednesday during the college football season. Click here to listen.

Rushing the Field, hosted by Nicole Auerbach and Joshua Perry, launches today with new episodes every Thursday morning throughout the season. Auerbach and Perry will break down the biggest college football stories, preview the upcoming weekend slate, analyze the college football playoff picture, and cultivate a home for college sports fans who want the latest news, smart takes, and laughs. Click here to listen.

NBC Sports’ 2024 Big Ten and Notre Dame Football games announced to date:



Day Time (ET) Matchup Platform Sat., Nov. 16 3:30 p.m. Virginia at Notre Dame NBC, Peacock Sat., Nov. 16 7:30 p.m. Oregon at Wisconsin NBC, Peacock Sat., Nov. 23 Noon Illinois at Rutgers Peacock Sat., Nov. 23 7 p.m. Army at Notre Dame (at Yankee Stadium) NBC, Peacock Sat., Nov. 23 10:30 p.m. USC at UCLA NBC, Peacock Fri., Nov. 29 7:30 p.m. Nebraska at Iowa NBC, Peacock

The remaining NBC Sports’ Big Ten Football games will be announced during the season, with each matchup typically announced 12 days prior to the scheduled game date.

NBC Sports’ Big Ten Football package features Big Ten Saturday Night on NBC and Peacock – marking Big Ten Football’s first dedicated weekly primetime game on a national broadcast network.

Peacock will simulstream all of NBC Sports' college football games and studio shows airing on the NBC broadcast network this season, including Big Ten Saturday Night and Notre Dame Football home games.

