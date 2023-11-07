 Skip navigation
Copenhagen vs Manchester United: How to watch live, team news, live updates

  
Published November 7, 2023 05:49 AM

Copenhagen host Manchester United in a massive UEFA Champions League Group A game for both teams.

United beat Copenhagen at Old Trafford two weeks ago thanks to a Harry Maguire goal and a stoppage time penalty save from Andre Onana as Erik ten Hag’s side know a win in Copenhagen will give them a big boost in their hopes of reaching the last 16. They still have a trip to Galatasaray and a home game against Bayern Munich to come but first things first, they have to win at Parken on Wednesday. United snatched a win at Fulham on Saturday as Bruno Fernandes was the hero in the 91st minute to ease some of the pressure building on Erik ten Hag.

[ MORE: Champions League tables ]

As for Copenhagen, they caused United plenty of problems at Old Trafford as they were dangerous and incisive on the counter and they’ll look to do exactly the same again. This is win or bust for them, as they have just point in the group stage and if they at least want to finish third and reach the Europa League group stage, they have to win this one.

How to watch Copenhagen vs Manchester United live, stream link, start time

Kick off: 3pm ET, Wednesday (November 8)
How to watch: Paramount+ and TUDN USA

Focus on Copenhagen, team news

Swedish striker Viktor Claesson made a real nuisance of himself at Old Trafford last time out, while Copenhagen will also look to Rasmus Falk to dictate the tempo in midfield. Mohamed Elyounoussi is out injured, which is a big blow as he was brilliant at setting the press and unsettling United last time out.

Focus on Manchester United, team news

Erik ten Hag is likely to stick with the same team which won at Fulham on Saturday but we could see the likes of Mason Mount, Raphael Varane and Facundo Pellistri come into the team. United still have a host of injuries with Luke Shaw, Tyrell Malacia and Lisandro Martinez all out, with Casemiro also picking up a hamstring injury which is a big blow. Jadon Sancho is still out due to disciplinary issues, while Amad Diallo is injured.