Fulham vs Crystal Palace: How to watch live, stream link, team news

  
Published April 25, 2024 04:48 AM

Fulham host surging Crystal Palace in a London derby between two teams scrapping to finish in the top 10.

WATCH FULHAM v CRYSTAL PALACE LIVE

Marco Silva’s Fulham lost 3-1 at home to Liverpool last time out and although they’re creating chances, they look less solid defensively than they did last season. Fulham sit one place and three points above Crystal Palace but have just one win from their last five games and if they want to finish in the top 10 they need to kick on in their final four games.

Crystal Palace have kicked on massively, winning three on the spin under Oliver Glasner as they beat Newcastle United 2-0 at home on Wednesday. Jean-Philippe Mateta continued his incredible form as he now has seven goals in his last seven games and he’s scored back-to-back braces for the Eagles. Having Michael Olise and Eberechi Eze back fit at the same time is massive for Palace, who are now officially safe from the threat of relegation after a worrying few months.

How to watch Fulham vs Crystal Palace live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10am ET Saturday (April 27)
TV Channel: Peacock Premium
Online: Premier League on Peacock

Fulham focus, team news

The Cottagers continue to rotate their attacking midfielders in order to get Rodrigo Muniz the best service possible, while they are very settled in defense and in the holding midfield areas but Joao Palhinha has had a bit of a dip in form.

QUESTIONABLE: Willian (groin)

Crystal Palace focus, team news

The Eagles are flying (pun intended) and Glasner’s playing philosophy suits this team very well. USMNT defender Chris Richards is impressing as one of the three center backs and as mentioned, the creativity of Olise and Eze adds a totally different dimension to Palace’s attack. Right now Mateta is getting big chances every game and he’s finishing most of them.

OUT: Marc Guehi (knee), Matheus Franca (adductor), Sam Johnstone (elbow), Cheick Doucoure (achilles - out for season), Jefferson Lerma (thigh)