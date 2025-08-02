Heung-min Son to leave Spurs this summer, reportedly close to LAFC transfer

An emotional Heung-min Son has announced his plan to leave Tottenham Hotspur this summer after 10 years with the north London club.

Speaking ahead of Spurs’ friendly against Newcastle in Seoul, South Korea on Sunday, Son addressed the media before the press conference began and announced he is going to move on this summer and that Tottenham Hotspur were helping him in that process.

“Before we start the press conference, I wanted to say I have decided to leave the Club this summer. Respectfully the club is helping me with this decision,” Son revealed. “It was the most difficult decision I have made in my career. Such amazing memories. It was so hard to make the decision. I need a new environment to push myself. I need a little bit of change - 10 years is a long time.

“I came to north London as a kid, 23 years old, such a young age. I leave this club as a grown man, a very proud man. I want to say thank you to all the Spurs fans for giving me so much love. I hope the goodbye is also good timing and this is the right time to make that decision. I hope everyone can accept that and respect that.”

According to numerous reports, including from Fabrizio Romano, Son, 33, is close to agreeing a move to Los Angeles FC in Major League Soccer and talks are at an advanced stage. Son confirmed he will be able to say more about his next club after the friendly against Newcastle on Sunday.

🗣️ "Ten years is a long time"



Spurs captain Heung-Min Son explains why he had decided to leave the club 🎙️ pic.twitter.com/Q3uDiFygdX — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) August 2, 2025

This is the right time for Spurs legend Son to move on

As they say, all good things must come to an end and this decision from Son comes at the right time for him and Spurs.

After scoring 173 goals and adding 101 assists in 452 appearances for Spurs, Son will go down as a true legend of the club and is one of the greatest and most-adored players in Premier League history.

Son is a superstar in South Korea and has been a wonderful ambassador for Spurs, the Premier League and the game of football in general. He is truly one of the good guys.

In his 10 years at Spurs he was a key part of some of the best teams in club history alongside Harry Kane and Co. and came close to winning the Premier League, Champions League and League Cup trophies. The fact he leaves Spurs after captaining them to a first European trophy in 41 years is a fitting farewell.

Son struggled with injuries and form throughout last season but was still a big part of them winning the UEFA Europa League, their first trophy in 17 years, as he went on to explain in his press conference that his decision to leave had been made for quite some time.

New Spurs manager Thomas Frank, who was sat next to Son during the press conference, added: “I would have loved to have worked with this fantastic person and player. He is a true Spurs legend in every aspect. One of the greatest players to play in the Premier League. It is never easy to find the perfect timing and me coming in from the side, it makes it a bit easier to end on a high.”

A move to LAFC for the next few years makes perfect sense for Son and he will always be a Spurs legend.