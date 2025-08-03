Transfer news, rumors: Sesko to Manchester United; Garnacho to Chelsea

It appears that Benjamin Sesko to Manchester United could happen, while the door has been left wide open for Alejandro Garnacho to depart Old Trafford with Chelsea a possible destination.

Below is the latest on two talented young forwards who are on the hunt for a new home.

Manchester United talks for Benjamin Sesko continue

The latest reports regarding Manchester United signing Benjamin Sesko focus on talks restarting between RB Leipzig and United. Per a report from David Ornstein, United remain in talks with Leipzig but are yet to bid for Sesko. A report from Sky Germany says that Sesko’s agents arrived in Leipzig on Saturday and have held talks over the last few days. Fabrizio Romano has also said that United will bid for Sesko but only if he indicates he would like to join the Red Devils.

All of this comes after Newcastle bid over $92 million for Sesko, as they could lose Alexander Isak to Liverpool so want to line up Sesko as his replacement. However, there are various reports out there saying that Sesko would prefer a move to Manchester United and that is obviously what is being discussed this weekend, as their appears to be doubts from Leipzig about the structure of Newcastle’s deal. Sesko has options and Newcastle can offer him Champions League action this season and he will be crucial for them up top. But can you say no to being a key part of Ruben Amorim’s rebuild of Manchester United? Despite all of their recent struggles, the pull of Manchester United remains (almost) as strong as ever.

Alejandro Garnacho linked with Chelsea as Ruben Amorim opens door for exit

It has been reported by Fabrizio Romano that Alejandro Garnacho is keen on a move from Manchester United to Chelsea, as talks have taken place on personal terms but the clubs are yet to discuss the deal. And these latest comments from Ruben Amorim appear to confirm the Argentine winger will be leaving Old Trafford this summer.

“You can understand and you can see he’s a really talented boy and sometimes things don’t work out,” Amorim said. “You cannot explain specifically what it is. But I have the feeling, I think it’s clear that Garnacho wants a different thing with a different leadership and I can understand that. So I think it’s not a problem. Sometimes you adapt to one guy, you have the connection. Other times, you want a new challenge so we try to make everything okay to all the parts. To the club, to the coach and to the players. It’s a natural thing in football.”

Chelsea have already signed some very talented attackers this summer (Estevao, Joao Pedro and Liam Delap, so far) to add to their incredible array of talents, but Garnacho seems like the obvious replacement for Noni Madueke as he was sold to Arsenal. Garnacho would suit Enzo Maresca’s style of play well, especially his ability on the counter and to cut inside, and he does have a clinical edge which Chelsea need more of.