How to watch Crystal Palace vs Ipswich live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

  
Published March 5, 2025 08:18 AM

Crystal Palace can continue its late climb toward the European contention picture by beating bottom-three visitors Ipswich Town at Selhurst Park on Saturday.

The Eagles started the season far below expectations, winning just one league game through November. Oliver Glasner’s men have since gone 8-3-3 and sit 12th with 36 points, two wins off seventh place on the Premier League table.

WATCH – Crystal Palace vs Ipswich

The first win of that run was at Portman Road against Ipswich, a 1-0 win on the power of a Jean-Philippe Mateta goal. The French forward won’t be available for this match as he recovers from a brutal kick to the ear.

Ipswich have slipped five points back of 17th-place Wolves and the Tractor Boys’ goals of another Premier League season need a boost, fast. Ipswich have lost six-of-seven in the Premier League and have some stiff tests coming up on the fixture list. Palace are a good side, but Ipswich need to find some wins in fixtures like this.

How to watch Crystal Palace vs Ipswich live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 10am ET Saturday
Venue: Selhurst Park — South London
TV Channel: Peacock
Streaming: Premier League on Peacock

Crystal Palace team news, focus

OUT: Jean-Philippe Mateta (head), Cheick Doucoure (knee), Chadi Riad (knee), Joel Ward (calf), Will Hughes (suspension) | QUESTIONABLE: Marc Guehi (knee)

Ipswich Town team news, focus

OUT: Sammi Szmodics (ankle), Omari Hutchinson (knee), Conor Chaplin (knee), Julio Enciso (knee), Wes Burns (knee), Chiedozie Ogbene (achilles - out for season), Christian Walton (groin) | QUESTIONABLE: Axel Tuanzebe (hamstring), Cameron Burgess (calf), Kalvin Phillips (lower leg)

Crystal Palace vs Ipswich prediction

The Mateta injury hurts Palace, but Ipswich’s list is too long and outweighs any benefits to the Tractor Boys hopes of a win. This is a big chance for Eddie Nketiah, Romain Esse, and others behind Mateta on the Palace attacker depth chart. Someone will take it on Saturday. Palace 2-1 Ipswich Town.