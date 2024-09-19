How to watch Manchester City vs Arsenal live: Stream link, TV channel, team news

A monster clash takes place at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday as title favorites Manchester City and Arsenal collide.

Who will take the initiative in the title race?

WATCH MANCHESTER CITY v ARSENAL LIVE

Pep Guardiola’s City have won four from four to start the Premier League season, as they’ve started their quest for five-straight titles in imperious fashion. Erling Haaland has scored nine goals already, including two hat tricks, but City were left frustrated in midweek as they drew 0-0 at home against Inter Milan in their Champions League opener. They also suffered an injury blow as Kevin de Bruyne was taken off at half time.

Arsenal have plenty of injury issues to contend with as captain Martin Odegaard is out for at least the next few games after he suffered an ankle injury. The Gunners have several other injury concerns, while Mikel Arteta has to rotate his squad expertly after their trip to Atalanta in the Champions League on Thursday. Arsenal have picked up 10 points from their first four games and know they must put in a big defensive performance, just like they did at Tottenham last weekend and at City last season in a 0-0 draw, to get anything from this crucial clash.

How to watch Manchester City vs Arsenal live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 11:30am ET Sunday (September 22)

Venue: Etihad Stadium

TV Channel: USA Network

Streaming: Watch live on NBC.com

Manchester City focus, team news

De Bruyne is an injury concern, while Oscar Bobb (lower leg) and Nathan Ake (hamstring) are definitely out. Plenty of City’s main players are still getting up to speed after a busy summer of international duty, as Guardiola is easing the likes of Rodri, Phil Foden, Kyle Walker and John Stones into the season and they’re still looking a little rusty. City have so many attacking options and Guardiola does love to spring a bit of a surprise in these big games, especially as his former assistant Arteta knows him so well.

Arsenal focus, team news

Odegaard missing is obviously a huge blow but Rice and Partey will hold things down in holding midfield, and Jorginho may start too to give Arsenal extra defensive cover and experience in the engine room. The back four of White, Gabriel, Saliba and Timber picks itself, while Havertz, Saka and Trossard should start in attack with Martinelli and Sterling pushing for starts. The latter would love to be the hero in this one against his former club.