Kylian Mbappe injury news: Real Madrid confirm superstar ruled out

Real Madrid have confirmed that Kylian Mbappe is out with an injury he suffered in their draw at Real Betis on Friday.

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Mbappe, 27, came off with nine minutes of normal time to go and is now in a race against time to be fit for El Clasico coming up on May 10 at Barcelona.

Real Madrid currently sit in second place in the La Liga table, 11 points behind leaders Barcelona with five games to go, so the title could already be sewn up by the time the bitter rivals meet at the Nou Camp.

Latest Kylian Mbappe injury news, update from Real Madrid

Real Madrid released the following statement on Mbappe’s hamstring injury on Monday:

“Following tests carried out today on our player Kylian Mbappe by the Real Madrid medical services, he has been diagnosed with a semitendinosus muscle injury in his left leg. His recovery will be monitored.”

Mbappe has scored 41 goals in 41 games in all competitions for Real Madrid this season and is obviously crucial to their success.

But with the La Liga title all but gone, plus Real bowing out of the Champions League at the quarterfinal stage, it’s probably best for both Real and Mbappe to shut things down for the rest of the season. What is there to gain?

The last thing Mbappe wants is to risk an even bigger hamstring issue, not just because of the World Cup with France this summer, but also so he can have a flying start to the 2026-27 season as Real Madrid aim to get back to winning trophies.