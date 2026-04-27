How to watch Barcelona vs Real Madrid live: stream, TV, prediction -- Can Barca win La Liga in El Clasico?

Barcelona will be in position to sew up La Liga when Real Madrid visits the Camp Nou in El Clasico’s final iteration of the 2025-26 season.

The Blaugranas have an 11-point lead on Real with five matches left for the historic rivals in Spain’s top flight. Neither team remain in the UEFA Champions League hunt, so all eyes are on Barca’s league title defense and Real’s plight below them.

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Real are unlikely to win a trophy this season as there are problems in the team that stretch well beyond the manager, as the decision to fire Xabi Alonso and promote Alvaro Arbeloa has only put more turmoil in the capital.

For live updates and highlights throughout Barcelona vs Real Madrid, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Barcelona vs Real Madrid live, El Clasico stream link and start time

Kick off time: 3pm ET Sunday, May 10

Venue: Camp Nou — Barcelona, Catalonia

TV Channel: ESPN, ESPN Deportes

Streaming: ESPN+

Can Barcelona win La Liga by winning El Clasico?

Yes, if they haven’t already.

Barcelona have an 11-point lead on Real Madrid heading into Week 34, when Barca will go to Osasuna on May 2. A win would boost their lead to 14 before Real visit Espanyol the following day. With just 15 points left to win, a Real loss or draw would give Barca the crown.

If Barca were to lose at Osasuna and Real win at Espanyol, the point difference would be eight and both teams would still have 12 points available heading into the Clasico. Real could pull to five points with three matches left by winning at Barca, while the Blaugranas could win the league by moving 11 points clear with a win.

Now if both teams win in Week 34, Barca can still win the league by a win in the Clasico.

Will Kylian Mbappe play in El Clasico?

Kylian Mbappe may not be able to feature for Real in the Clasico and perhaps again this season.

The French superstar asked to be subbed out of Real’s draw with Real Betis in Week 33, and is considered a doubt for the May 10 affair.

Mbappe has 24 goals in 28 league games this season to lead La Liga, and he’s been a thorn in Barca’s side during his career. Mbappe has 12 goals in 10 games against Barca, though six came in four games with PSG.

Barcelona vs Real Madrid prediction

The home crowd will be baying to win the title by defeating their rivals, but Real will prove a motivated group and these games are often fittingly classics. Look for a split that still delivers a title to the Blaugranas. Barcelona 2-2 Real Madrid.