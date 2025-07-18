Manchester United vs Leeds: How to watch preseason friendly, team news

Ruben Amorim and Manchester United head to Sweden to meet a familiar rival for a friendly, as the Red Devils tangle with newly-promoted Leeds United on Saturday.

Amorim is bringing new signing Matheus Cunha and will not have a number of big names whose futures with Man Utd are short: Alejandro Garnacho, Marcus Rashford, Antony, Jadon Sancho, and Tyrell Malacia.

Leeds boss Daniel Farke prepares for his second run through the Premier League with a host of new signings in Lukas Nmecha, Sean Longstaff, Jaka Bijol, Sebastiaan Bornauw, and Gabriel Gudmundsson.

There are several ties to Manchester here, whether United or rivals Man City. Former City player Nmecha is joined by ex-City men Jack Harrison and Darko Gyabi while former Man United hotshots Daniel James and Jack Harrison are also in the squad.

For live updates and highlights throughout Manchester United vs Leeds United, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Manchester United vs Leeds live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 9am ET Saturday

Venue: Friends Arena in Stockholm, Sweden

Streaming: Manchester United TV, LUTV

Manchester United team news, focus

The Red Devils have released a 29-man team set for Sweden.

Goalkeepers: Altay Bayindir, Tom Heaton, Dermot Mee.

Defenders: Diogo Dalot, Noussair Mazraoui, Matthijs de Ligt, Harry Maguire, Patrick Chinazaekpere Dorgu, Leny Yoro, Luke Shaw, Ayden Heaven, Diego Leon, Tyler Fredricson, Reece Munro, Godwill Kukonki.

Midfielders: Mason Mount, Bruno Fernandes, Casemiro, Manuel Ugarte, Kobbie Mainoo, Jack Fletcher, Sekou Kone, Toby Collyer.

Forwards: Rasmus Hojlund, Matheus Cunha, Amad, Chido Obi, Ethan Williams, Bendito Mantato.

Leeds United team news, focus

New signings Sean Longstaff, Lukas Nmecha, Jaka Bijol, Sebastiaan Bornauw, and Gabriel Gudmundsson could make their Leeds debuts, but the club has not released a roster.

Longtime keeper Illan Meslier is joined by ex-Newcastle backstop Karl Darlow and veteran Alex Cairns.

Defenders include Ethan Ampadu, Pascal Struijk, Joe Rodon, Sam Byram, Jayden Bogle, and Isaac Schmidt.

As for the midfield, there’s American busybody Brenden Aaronson as well as Ao Tanaka, Ilia Gruev, Charlie Crew, and Darko Gyabi.

The forward group includes Largie Ramazani, Wilfried Gnonto, Joel Piroe, Joe Gelhardt, Patrick Bamford, and Mateo Joseph, as well as James and Harrison.