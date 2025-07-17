Transfer news, rumors: Manchester United aim to close $93 million Bryan Mbeumo deal

Manchester United have reportedly bid over $93 million for Brentford star Bryan Mbeumo as the Red Devils aim to sign their top summer target before their preseason tour begins.

Per a report from The Athletic’s David Ornstein, United have offered $87 million up front and close to $7 million in add ons to Brentford for Mbeumo.

The report goes on to say that United are waiting to hear back from Brentford on that offer, as Ruben Amorim is clearly desperate to upgrade his attacking options.

Will this deal finally get done?

This has become the saga of the summer and United want Mbeumo to be a key part of their new-look attack with Brazilian forward Matheus Cunha already arriving from Wolves, Amad Diallo will also play a key role in attack in the future but the likes of Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho appear to be free to move on this summer.

The issue with this deal is that Brentford know United want Mbeumo and that the Cameroon international wants to go to Old Trafford, so they’re in a very strong bargaining position. The Bees also know that United still have plenty of money to spend, even if they’re not in the UEFA Champions League next season.

This is the so-called “Man United tax” being played out once again in front of our eyes just like it is each and every transfer window.

Brentford have already lost manager Thomas Frank, goalkeeper Mark Flekken and captain Christian Norgaard this summer. They are reluctant to lose both of their talismanic forwards Mbeumo and Yoane Wissa and will hang in there to get the highest price possible from United. You can’t blame them.

Is Bryan Mbeumo the right type of player for Manchester United?

United’s plan to go after experienced and in-form Premier League players from midtable clubs is different from their recent strategy of paying big for potential a la Rasmus Hojlund, Leny Yoro and Patrick Dorgu.

Therefore they will have to pay big money to sign those established Premier League players. Cunha adds instant quality and almost guarantees you 10 goals and 10 assists a season, while Mbeumo would do the same.

That injection of goals, experienced and end product is exactly what United need to at least scrap for a top six finish this season and if they can get the deal over the line for Mbeumo it would be huge for Amorim’s rebuild this season and beyond.