What are the new group stage tiebreaker rules for the 2026 World Cup?

The 2026 World Cup is the biggest one yet, and it requires some new rules to determine which teams reach the knockout rounds.

One loss no longer looms as large to the final hopes of the pre-tournament contenders... unless that loss comes to their nearest competitor.

MORE — Daily schedule for 2026 World Cup

This summer’s World Cup will make the head-to-head game loom larger than any other if two teams emerge level on points following the third day of group stage games.

Read on to see the World Cup tiebreakers that may determine which teams advance to the knockout rounds at the 2026 World Cup to continue on the path to soccer’s greatest glory.

How many teams will advance from the World Cup group stage?

Of the 48 teams at the 2022 World Cup, a whopping 32 will advance to the next round of the tournament. The top two teams in each of the eight groups will advance to the Round of 16 while eight of 12 third-place teams will also reach the knockout rounds in what will be a wild-looking third-place table.

From there, the tournament will be a single-elimination competition, with 16 teams making it through to the Round of 16, eight going to the quarterfinals, and four to the semifinals. The winners of the semifinal matches will play in the final, while the losers will meet in the third-place playoff.

What are the tiebreakers for the group stage at the World Cup?

Group tiebreakers

If two or more teams have an equal number of points after the conclusion of group stage matches, FIFA will use the following tiebreakers to determine which nations advance:



Points obtained from the head-to-head match

Overall goal differential in all group matches

Overall goals scored in all group matches

Fair play points (team conduct score) — fewest yellow and red cards in all group matches, with yellow cards counting as -1 point, indirect red cards (two yellows) as -3 points, a straight red card as -4 points, and a yellow card followed by a direct red card as -5 points.

drawing of lots

Third-place table tiebreakers

A dozen third-place teams will be whittled down to eight by being placed in a single table with their respective group stage records stacking them 1-12.

These ties will be broken in the following order:



Most points

Superior goal difference

Most goals scored

Best fair play score

FIFA World Ranking

Follow along with ProSoccerTalk for the latest news, scores, storylines, and updates surrounding the 2022 World Cup, and be sure to subscribe to NBC Sports on YouTube!